Massive Best Buy flash sale today only — here’s my top 15 deals

Best Buy is offering a massive flash sale with some incredible discounts up for grabs.

You definitely don't want to miss the 10.9-inch iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) for $449 at Best Buy. Not only is it the best tablet we've reviewed, it's $150 off, bringing it down to a new all-time low price. And if you want the best smartwatch to match, the Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm) is $309 at Best Buy. This is $90 off and its lowest price ever.

For more ways to save at Best Buy, check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide. Plus, check out my favorite Super Bowl TV deals.

Switch games: deals from $15 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering deals on a selection of Nintendo Switch games. The sale includes titles such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Persona 5 Tactica, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2: was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

There's no denying that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a shameless clone of Nintendo's popular Super Smash Bros. series, but that's not a bad thing. This platform fighter lets you pick from a deep roster of Nickelodeon favorites from Spongebob to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and then duke it out in a variety of colorful stages. Plus, there's a dedicated single-player mode. Best Buy has Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch copies of the game on sale for $24. (Just note that the Nintendo Switch version comes with a download code in the box.)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

The best streaming device we've ever tested is currently on sale. We love it for its 4K resolution and HDR10 and Dolby Vision support but check out our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review for all the details.

JBL Flip 5: was $129 now $69 @ Best Buy

Although it's been superseded by the Flip 6, the Flip 5 is still worthy of your attention. In our JBL Flip 5 review, we said it combines an easy-to-carry design with better-than-average bass and USB-C charging. As one of the best overall portable speakers, this is a great deal and the lowest price we've seen it at this year.

Blink Outdoor 2-pack (3rd Gen): was $179 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. It's a previous winner for the best outdoor security camera for those on a budget, but note that the newer Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) is now available. This deal gets you two Blink Outdoor cams for $79 — a saving of $100.

Jabra Connect 5t: was $179 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Jabra Connect 5t are a terrific option for those who want a premium calling headset in true wireless form. Jabra’s technologies perform up to par on the audio and calling fronts. In addition, productivity features like Bluetooth multipoint let you pair to two devices at the same time. In our Jabra Connect 5t review, we said these are "standout work-from-home earbuds with terrific sound and call quality."

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

This Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 is a must-have countertop appliance for your kitchen because it combines the functions of an air fryer, convection oven and toaster. It's also perfect for kitchens where space is limited with its small countertop footprint and an array of functions. It's now on sale for $149.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

GoPro HERO11 Black: was $549 now $349 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the GoPro HERO11 Black for just $349. In our GoPro HERO11 Black review, we called the Editor's Choice camera the best action camera overall. It packs a large 1/1.9-inch sensor with 8:7 aspect ratio, the ability to take 27MP stills, 5.3K video capability, and more. The GoPro subscription gives you unlimited storage of full-resolution photos and videos taken with your GoPro.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/WiFi): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is the cheapest it's ever been right now and a great last-minute deal. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), powerful M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support.

TCL 75" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $599 now $529 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support. This 75-inch model is just $529, which makes it a great budget pick for the Super Bowl.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

Least-expensive OLED TV! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: it's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Samsung 75" Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Leveraging a high screen size without the high price tag is Samsung's Q80C at 75-inch, which is more than enough display real estate as the main home entertainment system. This QLED uses a neural quantum processor for incredible 4K upscaling in tandem with punchy, realistic sounds thanks to its Q-Symphony 3.0 technology.