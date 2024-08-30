Forget AirPods Max 2 — Bose’s epic QuietComfort Headphones hit all-time lowest price for Labor Day

The speculation is growing about Apple's AirPods Max 2 but if you need a solid pair of headphones right now then you'll want to take advantage of this epic Bose sale at Amazon for Labor Day.

Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are just $249 at Amazon. That’s a healthy $100 off the full $349 retail price and the lowest price we've ever seen on this pair of cans.

If you're keeping track, they did drop down to this price during Amazon Prime Day, so if you missed that opportunity, now's the time to pull the trigger.

Bose is an established name in the audio world, but if you're not familiar with the lineup then these QuietComfort Headphones replaced the popular QuietComfort 45s. Many of the great features are still present, chief of which is the excellent active noise cancellation (ANC).

They're extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time and the companion app gives you the option to personalize the sound. Finally, we're big fans of the modernized design and regardless of which color you choose, the headphones will suit pretty much any situation.

In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said the QC Headphones take advantage of new DSP changes, resulting in deeper bass and more natural sound. Bose’s Active EQ is part of the QC Headphones sound architecture and automatically tweaks sound on the go.

Bass is robust, vocals are striking, and highs are transparent. What will draw you most to the QC Headphones is the customizable EQ via Bose Music app that allows you to create and store your own sound profile by adjusting bass, midrange, and treble to your liking.

What will draw you most to the QC Headphones is the customizable EQ via Bose Music app that allows you to create and store your own sound profile by adjusting bass, midrange, and treble to your liking.

If there's a downside to the Bose QuietComfort Headphones it's the battery life. Unfortunately, these cans don't offer as much longevity as some rivals — you'll get 24 hours of listening time with ANC switched on. That's just not quite as good as the 60 hours we saw from the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and the 30 hours with ANC enabled from the Sony WH-1000XM5.

That being said, we'd honestly be happy to plug in a little more frequently given the 29% discount on the price Amazon is offering here. This is a great Labor Day deal on one of the greatest pairs of noise-cancelling headphones we've reviewed and, frankly, a $100 price drop is music to our ears.

