Epic Bose sale at Amazon — 7 best Labor Day deals from $99
Score huge savings on Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers
In the market for some new audio equipment? Look no further than Bose, a brand that makes some of the best headphones and Bluetooth speakers on the market — and they just so happen to be discounted right now at Amazon.
Amazon is knocking up to 40% off popular Bose items like the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ which is just $229. You can also snag the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $80 off their original price. Additionally, the sale includes a $150 mark down on the highly-rated Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the Bose sale on Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Bose sale from $99
- Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189
- Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus (Series II): was $329 now $229
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $899 now $749
Best Bose Deals
Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus (Series II): was $329 now $229 @ Amazon
This Bose bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to17-hour battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55 rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
n our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $379 @ Amazon
Currently available at their lowest price ever, these headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort that makes them worth a look, especially with $80 off. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $899 now $749 @ Amazon
The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the company's flagship model and it uses AI and Dolby Atmos to create immersive-sounding audio. It also offers multiroom audio, integrated voice assistant, and there's even room for expansion via wireless Bose surrounds and a wired subwoofer. In our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review we said this all-in-one offers rich immersive sound in a slim and sleek package.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.