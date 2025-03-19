Nothing's latest low-cost earbuds appear imminent — but set to lack a crucial feature

News
By published

We have a date — but there's no hi-res

CMF Buds Pro 2 against blue background.
(Image credit: CMF)

CMF by Nothing has been a bit of a surprise in the audio world, with the very low-cost CMF Buds Pro 2 becoming a budget darling around the web.

It now looks like we won't have that long to wait before we see a new pair of affordable buds from the brand, thanks to a date on the Japan Audio Society website.

New budget buds on the way

So what do we know? The entry on the site tells us one very simple but revealing thing — a date. 2025/03, to be exact. That pegs them for release pretty soon, given that we're already in March.

There's some bad news on the site as well though, especially if you're into your hi-res audio. Other products have a designation "+HRAW", which we're told means hi-res support.

The B170, which we suspect are the new CMF buds, don't have this following their entry, unfortunately — so it looks like there's no hi-res support in the buds.

Would it be too much to expect from some wireless earbuds that cost under $50? Potentially, given licensing costs and the need for extra Bluetooth hardware inside.

But it's still disappointing. Hi-res support is always nice to see, and it often brings a tangible difference in sound quality over those which don't have it.

Is there anything else we know about the buds? Thanks to an FCC filing (via MySmartPrice), we've got a picture of what the buds will look like. As you'd imagine, pretty similar to the last model.

An FCC filing showing the design for the new buds

(Image credit: Mysmartprice/FCC)

Expect improvements to battery life, more colors and better sound quality to be on the release docket as well — and it won't be long before we see what those improvements look like, by the seems of things.

We'll be after them the moment they land, so that we can see how they match up against the best wireless earbuds.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Audio News
Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sony WF-C700N earbuds in lavender
Sony's upcoming cheap earbuds could follow the latest tech design craze — here's what we know
Sony WH-1000XM5 vs. WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM6 rumors — everything we know so far
Headphones 2025
5 most anticipated headphones of 2025: AirPods Pro 3, Sony WH-1000XM6 and more
Amazon Echo Buds 2
Forget Bluetooth — WiFi earbuds are real, and they're coming soon
Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony’s next premium pair of ANC headphones might be closing in on a reveal
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung could be one of the first to deliver lossless wireless earbuds — here's what we know
Latest in Audio
Apple HomePod 2
Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' is still coming in 2025, analyst claims
CMF Buds Pro 2 against blue background.
Nothing's latest low-cost earbuds appear imminent — but set to lack a crucial feature
Astell and Kern HB1
I just turned my wired audio headphones into Bluetooth cans with this DAC — and the sound quality is shockingly good
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar
Samsung’s flagship 2024 soundbar just got bricked by a new firmware update — don’t update
Elipson Planet L
These planetoid speakers make me feel like I’m living in The Jetsons
Beats Studio Pro deal badge
Beats Studio Pro just got a massive price cut at Amazon — save $160 right now
Latest in News
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
More about audio
Apple HomePod 2

Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' is still coming in 2025, analyst claims

Astell and Kern HB1

I just turned my wired audio headphones into Bluetooth cans with this DAC — and the sound quality is shockingly good
Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands crosses the finish line on his bike ahead of the Milan-San Remo 2024 race.

Milano-Sanremo live streams: How to watch the first cycling monument of 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
Twister: Caught in the Storm - Production Still Image
Netflix’s latest disaster documentary captures one of the most dangerous tornadoes — and you can stream it now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Slack
ChatGPT could soon work with Slack and Google Drive to make office life a bit easier
Apple HomePod 2
Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' is still coming in 2025, analyst claims
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
Kimberley Sustad, Eric McCormack in Travelers
5 shows about time travel on Netflix to stream right now