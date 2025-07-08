Huge Nothing Prime Day sale — save big on all the sleekest Nothing and CMF earbuds

With Prime Day finally underway, we're keeping watch on all the best deals you can snag on speakers, headphones, and earbuds. Amazon is home to a slew of steep discounts, and Nothing's gadgets are seeing some of their lowest prices to date.

This includes even its cheaper sub-brand, called CMF. I've scoured Amazon to find all the best Prime Day audio deals you can find across these two brands, wrangling the Nothing Ear (open) at just $99 and the CMF Buds 2a for $28, among others.

Unfortunately, the brand new Nothing Headphone (1) isn't yet slashed, so you'll have to check back here later in the year when those finally go on sale. For now, we've just included all the best Prime Day Nothing earbuds deals below.

Best EarFun wireless earbuds deals

CMF Buds 2a: was $49 now $28 at Amazon These brand-new buds bring hybrid ANC built on a 12.4mm dynamic driver, offering incredible bass and impeccable noise canceling for those who need to escape the world. You can also scoop these up in a variety of different colors, including silver, orange, and black.

CMF Buds Pro 2: was $69 now $47 at Amazon The CMF Buds Pro 2 brings a sleek smart dial to the charging case, letting you switch different audio profiles to suit your listening needs. It also offers 43 hours of charge and has spatial audio built into the design, making movies and shows feel even more immersive.

Nothing Ear (a): was $109 now $69 at Amazon The cheaper model of Nothing's new earbuds lineup brings several exciting enhancements to the fray, the main among them ChatGPT built into them. Unlike the Nothing Ear, these models also come with a special yellow colorway, and offer a deep equalizer to fine-tune the audio to your liking.

Nothing Ear: was $159 now $99 at Amazon Nothing's premium Ear bring some of its best features to its smallest design. With LDAC and LHDC support, the Nothing Ear offers a wide array of codecs for improved audio quality across devices, plus a powerful custom driver, ensuring you get incredible audio from the outset. ChatGPT integrated into the buds also means you're just one button press away from any answer to all the questions you might have in mind.