Listen up! Beats Solo 4 plummet by $70 in this early Black Friday deal from Amazon

Sometimes, you don't want a pair of headphones with noise canceling. You want to be able to hear more of the world around you while enjoying your music, so that you can hear train station announcements, cars driving where you might be crossing the road, or — sometimes — the birds when you're out on an afternoon walk. The Beats Solo 4 are perfect if you want great sounding headphones, and don't need noise canceling.

Even better, you can now grab a pair of Beats Solo 4 with $70 off at Amazon for a great deal before Black Friday has even begun.

Beats Solo4: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've seen them cheaper, but $70 off is still a great deal.

Based on the design of the Beats Studio Pro, the Beats Solo 4 bring the same sound quality and comfortable design at a lower price — and sans noise canceling. In our Beats Solo4 review, we where most impressed with the 50 hours of battery life. That's 10 hours more than the Studio Pro with noise canceling off, and you get similar sound quality from this cheaper pair.

The sound quality can be improved even further if you plug the headphones into a 3.5mm headphone jack with the included cable. The headphones support hi-res audio over a 3.5mm connection, so you can listen to top-quality tracks from the likes of Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited with your Beats Solo 4. It sounds pretty good when you do, as well. They're not as good as other, more expensive wireless options, but for the price they sound pretty decent.

Comfort is another highlight, thanks to the foam that Beats has redesigned. It first appeared in the Studio Pro, and then made its way to their cheaper cousins to make sure they don't get fatiguing if you wear them for long periods of time. The Beats Solo 4 didn't quite make it onto our list of the best wireless headphones, but they're still a solid pair of over-ears. This deal makes them an even better option — if you're looking for a new pair of headphones, these should be on your list.

