I test headphones for a living and these are the 15 Prime Day headphones deals I would buy right now

The first pair of headphones I reviewed were the Bose QuietComfort over-ears. Before that, I'd only ever used cheap wired sets, and I was blown away by how good the music sounded and how comfortable they were, even over longer periods.

But great pairs of headphones can often be expensive too. Luckily, Prime Day 2024 is here with some massive discounts on quality sets from Bose, Sony, Jabra, Apple, and Shokz, with my current favorite over-ears the Sony WH-1000XM4 reduced to $198 right now, saving you $150.

Or if you're more of an earbud fun, the AI-powered Nothing Ear (a) are down to just $79, with 28% off these unique, long-lasting earbuds that you can use to have a voice chat with ChatGPT while on the go.

Plus, there are plenty more Prime Day headphone deals live right now. So I've rounded up some my favorites to help you pick up some great sounding, comfortable headphones without breaking the bank.

Prime Day over-ear headphone deals

Apple AirPods Max: $549 now $394 @ Amazon

Apple's over-ear headphones are as comfortable and great sounding as you'd expect. They last 20 hours between charges, have active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, and support for Spatial Audio. And they're down to their lowest ever price ever with this Prime Day deal.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 @ Amazon

I've been using the Sony WH-1000XM4 ever since Jabra discontinued my beloved Elite 85h over-ears, and they've been a fantastic replacement. I wear them for work calls, to listen to music and podcasts and block out background noise when I'm out walking. They're supremely comfortable too.

Bose QuietComfort: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The QuietComfort 35 over-ears were the first headphones I reviewed and they blew me away with their comfort, durability, and battery life. The upgraded QuietComfort build on those foundations with improved ANC, a transparency mode and a dedicated wind block feature.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was $85 now $55

Anker's affordable, high-quality headphones offer a fantastic blend of performance and features for the price. You get ANC, a dedicated mode for traveling, and an impressive 40 hours of battery life. Plus, they're comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time.

Prime Day earbuds deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $168

If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2 are probably the greatest headphones you can get. They connect seamlessly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio, integrate neatly with Siri, and with the launch of iOS 18 later this year, they'll get improved voice isolation and new Siri interactions. Plus, this Prime Day deal brings them down to their lowest ever price.

Jabra Elite 8 Active: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The second-gen Elite 8 Active have some useful performance tweaks, but I couldn't be happier with my OG set. They're extremely comfortable, even over extended periods, never fall out, and can either block out distractions or let the world in for when you need to keep an ear on your surroundings.

Nothing Ear (a): was $109 now $79

These are possibly the most unique headphones to get a discount this Prime Day. Nothing only launched the Ear (a) a few months ago, but you can already pick them up for 28% off. Our AI Editor has been reviewing them because instead of Siri or Alexa, the earbuds integrate with ChatGPT, so you can have a chat with the AI platform when you're on the go.

Jabra Elite 4 Active: was $120 now $69

Jabra's budget-friendly workout earbuds are a fraction of the price but have many of the Elite 8 Active's features, like great ANC and the stable in-ear design. To bring the price down, you don't get simultaneously multi-device connection, or the same durability, but they're a great option at this price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $179

If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech for the new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to six hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra two hours of playback.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $200 now $119

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are Google's answer to the Apple AirPods Pro for Android smartphones. There's tight integration with Google Assistant for voice commands, great sound reproduction and a near Volume EQ feature to boost the audio's detail even at lower volumes.

Prime Day open-ear headphone deals

1MORE Fit SE S30 Open Ear Earbuds: was $69 now $47

The 1MORE Fit SE S30 are excellent value open headphones for workouts we’ve tested even at full price, so it’s great to see them reduced to under $50 for Prime Day. The earhook keeps them securely in place during workouts and the open design means you can stay aware of your surroundings.

Shokz OpenFit: was $179 now $124

Shokz is best known for its range of bone conduction headphones, but these OpenFit headphones sit on top of your ears and pump sound in, allowing you to still hear your surroundings, but without an extra device vibrating on your cheek bone.

Prime Day bone conduction headphone deals

Shokz OpenMove: was $79 now $54

The Shokz OpenMove are designed for low-impact activities like walking or light jogs with their wrap-around design. They're bone conduction, so the pads sit on top of your cheek bone to produce vibrations. Plus, they can last up to six hours between charges, plenty long enough even for extended adventures.

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179 now $124

My colleague Jessica Downey wore the Shokz OpenRun Pro to run the London Marathon earlier this year and was really impressed with the sound quality on this set. And they easily lasted through the course, as the battery runs for up to 10 hours between charges. Plus, in a pinch, you can charge for five minutes to get 90 minutes of playback.