There's $100 off some of our favorite noise canceling headphones from Sony in this early Black Friday deal right now

There are some excellent options for you if you want to get some over-ear, noise canceling headphones. But these are the very best in our eyes (and ears) — Sony's WH-1000XM5.

They sound incredible, feature some great noise canceling, and you won't notice them over the course of the day thanks to the lightweight and comfortable fit. At the moment, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $298 at Amazon. That's a $100 saving!

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 @ Amazon

Sony's top-of-the-line noise canceling headphones are an audio delight. They have great sound quality to match their brilliant noise canceling, and the carrying case squashes slightly so that fits in your bag more easily. We have seen these $20 lower in the past, but $100 off is still a great deal on some of the best wireless headphones.

We're big fans of the Sony WH-1000XM5 here at Tom's Guide. So much so, that we called them the best wireless headphones that you can buy. Why? For one, they sound amazing. Thanks to Sony's years of experience making some incredible sound gear, the XM5 feature a warm, welcoming sound signature that manages to pack in some brilliant detail. There might be more niche options (or more expensive headphones) that sound even better, but Sony has made a wonderful listening experience in the XM5.

The noise canceling is also super solid. It's going to block out the worst noise that might try to disturb your day, from slamming metro doors to rumbling engines. AC units in offices, and that annoying colleague who won't stop going on about the 'soul-enlightening' trip to Mongolia over the summer? Completely gone, so that you can get on with your work in peace.

Our Sony WH-1000XM5 review also noted the fit and comfort of the headphones. They're very light, weighing just 8.8 ounces, and the earcups are supremely soft and comfortable. You might find them start to get a little warm during either longer or more enthusiastic listening sessions, but for the most part, they're a super comfortable pair of headphones.

This deal comes just weeks before Black Friday, and makes for a great saving on some of the best noise canceling headphones.