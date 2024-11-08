Bose Black Friday deals are live — save up to $120 now on headphones, earbuds and speakers

I love Bose gear. The firm's sound signature is one I tend to enjoy, the emphasis on comfort resonates with my massive cranium, and the design language speaks to me in a way little else does.

But Bose stuff does tend to come at higher prices than some of the other options out there. That's why deal days like Black Friday are so important, and why I look forward to them every year, so that I can save money on Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers, and help you do the same.

There are already some epic deals to be had on Bose sound equipment, and Black Friday hasn't even kicked off yet. From the best noise canceling headphones to the best noise canceling earbuds and more, here are the best deals you can find right now on Bose audio gear.

Best Bose Black Friday deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

Bose's incredible ANC headphones are the best noise canceling headphones that you can buy. I'm a big fan of the way that they're able to block noise, keeping me firmly in the world of my music. Battery life could be better, but they're comfortable and sound good enough that it doesn't matter.

SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time. This is the lowest price on the Soundlink Max as well, for a great pre-Black Friday saving.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

Not to be outdone by their more expensive cousins, the QuietComfort headphones also have a massive saving. They're a super light pair of headphones, perfect for long flights, and the noise canceling will easily keep noisy aircraft engines at bay. This $120 saving gives them their lowest price ever.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

If you want to block out absolutely everything, then the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are the buds for you. The ANC is incredibly impressive, and thanks to their snug fit, their passive isolation is good too. Add in some great sound and good touch controls and you've got the recipe for the best noise canceling earbuds.