Prime Day AirPods deals are here — brand new AirPods 4 just got first discount
Save big on Apple AirPods during Prime Day.
It's finally time — Prime Day has arrived, with a whole bunch of excellent deals available that will save you money on the devices that you want. And there's one product category that I'm most excited about: AirPods.
The AirPods 4 have been out for a little under a month now, but they've already received their first discount. It's not much, sitting at $10 off, but it's enough to save you some money on a new pair. The biggest drop in price comes with the AirPods Max — you can now pick up a pair of the Lightning model with a $150 discount.
Read on to see just how much you could save on some of the best AirPods in the Prime Day sale — and if you want to save even more money over Amazon's sale, check out our Prime Day deals live blog right now.
Best Prime Day AirPods deals
AirPods 4 (without ANC): was $129 now $119 @ Amazon
The brand new AirPods 4 haven't been out for very long at all, but they've already got a discount. This is only on the non-ANC model, so you'll still have to pay full price for noise canceling. But you get a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio and USB-C charging for a low price.
Price check: $129 @ Apple
AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
My personal favorite model of AirPods — the AirPods Pro 2 are a triumph in noise-canceling earbuds engineering. They're super comfortable, sound brilliant and they feature some of the best noise canceling in the business. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but it's still an excellent discount on the best noise-canceling earbuds.
Price check: $249 @ Apple
AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon
The Lightning model of the AirPods Max are identical in all ways but the color selection and charging port to the recently released USB-C model — and buying the older version means you get a wicked discount. These over-ears are comfortable, deliver immersive sound and feature some top-notch noise canceling.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
