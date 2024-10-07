Prime Day AirPods deals are here — brand new AirPods 4 just got first discount

It's finally time — Prime Day has arrived, with a whole bunch of excellent deals available that will save you money on the devices that you want. And there's one product category that I'm most excited about: AirPods.

The AirPods 4 have been out for a little under a month now, but they've already received their first discount. It's not much, sitting at $10 off, but it's enough to save you some money on a new pair. The biggest drop in price comes with the AirPods Max — you can now pick up a pair of the Lightning model with a $150 discount.

Read on to see just how much you could save on some of the best AirPods in the Prime Day sale — and if you want to save even more money over Amazon's sale, check out our Prime Day deals live blog right now.

Quick List

Best Prime Day AirPods deals

AirPods 4 (without ANC): was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

The brand new AirPods 4 haven't been out for very long at all, but they've already got a discount. This is only on the non-ANC model, so you'll still have to pay full price for noise canceling. But you get a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio and USB-C charging for a low price.

Price check: $129 @ Apple