Hurry! Beats Solo 3 just crashed under $100 at Walmart — and they're my go-to gym headphones

The Beats Solo 3 have since been surpassed by the newer Beats Solo 4, but they still offer an excellent on-ear headphone experience. And it looks like Walmart isn't going to let Amazon's October Prime Day steal its thunder, because it's just given them a very hefty price cut.

Right now, you can pick up the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones for just $99 at Walmart, which is a great $80 saving off the full $179 price.

It's not the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones, but it's still a very appealing discount that makes these a worthwhile purchase — especially if you're an iOS user.

Beats Solo 3: was $179 now $99 @ Walmart

If you want to pair comfort and style with 40-hour battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. Especially now they're on sale for just $99 at Amazon. These are a solid entry-level pair of headphones, and because they feature the Apple W1 chip, they'll quickly pair with your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

I feel very comfortable recommending the Beats Solo 3 at this price — because I've been using them myself for years. They're not the greatest headphones I've ever heard, but that's why they live in my gym bag. They're comfortable, compact and (at least in my experience) pretty sturdy. Yes, they've got Beats' signature bass-forward sound, but because Beats is owned by Apple they also boast the W1 chip and therefore the ability to fast-pair with any of your other Apple devices.

The battery life that can last for up to two days on a full charge and there's a very handy series of LEDs on the earcup to let you know battery status. However, be warned these headphones still use the antiquated micro-USB port for charging — which I admit may be a dealbreaker for some users. Similarly, they also don't have any noise-canceling on board — but there is Siri and Google Assistant support if needed.

The Beats Solo 3 are, admittedly, pretty old at this point and aren't going to offer sound quality to rival the best over-ear headphones from Sony, Bose or even Apple's own AirPods Max. And, were they at full price, I'd actually advise you to steer clear. But thanks to this sizable discount, they make for an excellent back-up purchase that you can keep in the car, at the office or — like me — waiting patiently next to a set of the best adjustable dumbbells.

Of course, with Amazon's October Prime Day right around the corner we'll be keeping our ears close to the ground for all the best deals. And, if you don't want to wait, you can find some great Apple deals are already live at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart.