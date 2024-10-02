Don't wait for Prime Day — here's 15 Apple deals I'd get now from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
The best Apple sales you can get ahead of Prime Day — including an iPhone 16 starting at $0.01
We're only a few days out from Amazon's October Prime Day, and you and I both know Apple deals will be hot commodity during the event. That's why I recommend jumping on these early deals ASAP.
Right now you can get the iPhone 16 for $0.01 with Unlimited for $65/month at Amazon. It's pretty tough to beat getting the new iPhone with an upfront cost of just one cent. Plus, the just-released AirPods 4 are on sale for $119 at Amazon ($10 off.)
Keep scrolling to see my favorite Apple deals ahead of Prime Day. For more ways to save, see our Apple promo codes guide, and check out the items I'd get in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section from $9.
Quick links
- shop Apple deals at Amazon
- iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 10: up to $325 credit w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
- AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
iPhones
iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.
MacBooks
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said this laptop delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). This base MacBook Pro model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,499 @ B&H
AirPods
AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $89. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. Note: these have sold for $69 in the past.
AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Apple AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature an H2 chip, deliver clearer calls with Voice Isolation and have a new hands-free way to interact with Siri. They have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. As the first deal we've ever seen on the AirPods 4, this is their lowest price ever.
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy
AirPods (3rd Gen): was $179 now $129 @ Amazon
The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode. Note: these have sold for $119 in the past.
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This model includes a USB-C charging case. Note: these have sold for $168 in the past.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $244 @ B&H Photo
Apple Watch
Apple Watch 10: up to $325 credit w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
The newest Apple Watch boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a sleep apnea detection feature. Other new features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. It's available in 42mm and 46mm sizes for $399 and $429, respectively. There are also GPS/Cellular models from $499. You can get up to a $325 credit with trade-in.
Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Apple Watch SE sports an S8 processor, Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades. However, note the newer Apple Watch 10 is now available.
Price check: $329 @ Walmart | sold out @ Best Buy
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
iPads
10.9" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $329 @ Amazon
The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. Note: this has sold for $299 in the past.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy
8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Price check: $599 @ Best Buy
13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon
Lowest price! At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
Price check: $1,299 @ B&H | $1,249 @ Best Buy
