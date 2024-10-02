Don't wait for Prime Day — here's 15 Apple deals I'd get now from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

We're only a few days out from Amazon's October Prime Day, and you and I both know Apple deals will be hot commodity during the event. That's why I recommend jumping on these early deals ASAP.

Right now you can get the iPhone 16 for $0.01 with Unlimited for $65/month at Amazon. It's pretty tough to beat getting the new iPhone with an upfront cost of just one cent. Plus, the just-released AirPods 4 are on sale for $119 at Amazon ($10 off.)

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Apple deals ahead of Prime Day. For more ways to save, see our Apple promo codes guide, and check out the items I'd get in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section from $9.

iPhones

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

MacBooks

AirPods

AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $89. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. Note: these have sold for $69 in the past.

AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Apple AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature an H2 chip, deliver clearer calls with Voice Isolation and have a new hands-free way to interact with Siri. They have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. As the first deal we've ever seen on the AirPods 4, this is their lowest price ever.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

AirPods (3rd Gen): was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode. Note: these have sold for $119 in the past.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 10: up to $325 credit w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

The newest Apple Watch boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a sleep apnea detection feature. Other new features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. It's available in 42mm and 46mm sizes for $399 and $429, respectively. There are also GPS/Cellular models from $499. You can get up to a $325 credit with trade-in.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

iPads

10.9" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $329 @ Amazon

The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. Note: this has sold for $299 in the past.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy