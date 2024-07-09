Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 just got unboxed on video before Unpacked

Late last week, a Redditor was able to purchase the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds at a Walmart, which gave us an early look at the new headphones from Samsung.

Now, we can see the standard Galaxy Buds 3 from X user OnlyTechAE, who posted a video and some images on the social media site. The new earbuds should launch tomorrow (July 10) during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

OnlyTechAE's post showcases the buds in white and dark gray colorways, as spotted by Android Authority. OnlyTech's bio says that they are from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, so it's unclear if they purchased the new earbuds or shipped them to Dubai.

The packaging for the buds will be familiar to anyone who has purchased a Samsung device in the last few years. Instead, you can see the Buds 3 in a charging case with a transparent lid.

The Pro version is supposed to feature "blade lights" which you can kind of see in the black stripe that goes down the stem of the earbuds. However, OnlyTech responded to a reply saying that the Buds 3 standard version does not have the blade lights feature.

And here’s the unboxing the gray color which one you like?@TheGalox_ @AnxiousHolly pic.twitter.com/Tt81e5LMW1July 8, 2024

They also said that the standard Buds 3 have rubber tips, while the Pro version is supposed to come with plastic. We didn't see any rubber tips in the images and video that they showed, so we'll have to see if that's actually a difference.

The unboxing confirms the angular design we've seen on the Pro version.

While we have enjoyed previous iterations of the Galaxy Buds lineup, it'll be interesting to see how the redesigned earbuds feel.

Now, there is some question of whether or not these images and video might be fake. The model number by the QR code on the box is SM-R350, which currently corresponds to the Samsung Galaxy Gear Fit, a smartwatch that hasn't worked since 2021.

These earbuds aren't the only devices we expect to see tomorrow. Samsung should unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable phones and two new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

