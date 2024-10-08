I test Bluetooth speakers for a living — I'd grab one of these 7 incredible deals this Prime Day

Prime Day has officially begun, and with it some massive deals to be snagged on the best Bluetooth speakers — from budget-friendly smarts to party-starting monsters.

Not 48 hours before the writing of this piece was I entertaining a party with one of the very speakers on this list — the Soundcore X600, which is now $149 at Amazon — a $50 saving. It kept a group weekend in the countryside going with some incredible loudness, excellent sound, and top-notch battery life.

If that's too rich for your blood, there are some incredible budget options too, like the Amazon Echo Pop and it's adorable colorful plastic shell and Alexa smarts. Read on to find the best Bluetooth Speaker Prime Day deals — and if you want to see some extra savings on everything from TVs to sneakers, check out the best Prime Day deals we've ever seen.

Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series: was $129 now $95 @ Amazon

Want some seriously juicy bass? The Sony X-series speakers are known for incredible amounts of low-end, and the SRS-XE200 is no different. It's a compact speaker too, and with this saving, you can nab one for its lowest price ever.

Price check: $110 @ Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

This one isn't just a Bluetooth speaker, but an Alexa home hub as well. Combining Amazon's assistant smarts, a clear, colorful screen, and some surprisingly well bodied sound, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great Bluetooth speaker for the Kitchen or the lounge — and at this price, it's almost unmissable.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Amazon Echo Pop: was $49 now $17 @ Amazon

Small, colorful, and really, really cute, the Amazon Echo Pop is another smart speaker + Bluetooth combo. The difference here is how small it is — it really would fit anywhere you might want to put it. Sound is great for the size, and the addition of Amazon's Alexa smart assistant makes for a great addition to a kid's playroom.

Price check: $17 at Best Buy

Marshall Emberton II: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

Marshall is known for making some kick-ass rock guitar amps — and with the Emberton II, it brings its experience to bear in a portable Bluetooth speaker. It oozes charisma thanks to its amp-like design and wows with surprising presence for its size. $70 off is a great deal too.

Price check: $99 at Best Buy

JBL Clip 5: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

You know what I love? My hike being interrupted by people hanging Bluetooth speakers from their backpacks as they storm up a mountain. Now you too can join their ranks — the JBL Clip 5 is now $20 off in the Prime Day sales. It's a lovely little speaker, all things said — it sounds great for its size, and the clip does make it a great camping companion. Just not when I'm around.

Price check: $69 at Best Buy

Soundcore Motion X600: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This is my personal favorite on the list — after all, it powered a weekend away with aplomb. It sounds excellent, has a great Spatial Audio addition, and easily fills a massive countryside garden with drum and bass. Make sure you click the little "$50 off voucher" box on the product page to get the saving.

Price check: $199 at Soundcore