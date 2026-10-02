Amazon's slashed prices on tons of Bluetooth speakers, but these best-sellers are the ones actually worth buying

Bluetooth speakers are some of the most popular tech products on Amazon Australia, and Prime Big Deal Days has brought sizeable discounts to several of the online retail giant's best-selling models. Whether you're after a rugged speaker for outdoor adventures or something compact for everyday listening, now's a great time to buy.

While there are stacks of Bluetooth speakers on sale right now, the standout deals for me are the JBL Flip 6 and Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen). The former received 4.5 stars in our review, while the latter earned a respectable 4-star rating.

Right now, you can snag the excellent JBL Flip 6 for just AU$169.95 AU$99.95, saving you a cool AU$70 on the RRP, while the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is down to AU$249.95 AU$147.25 for Prime members — that's a hefty AU$102.70 discount.

Both speakers combine strong sound quality with rugged waterproof designs, making them easy recommendations for anyone looking for a portable audio upgrade. They're far from the only deals worth considering, though, with Amazon's best-seller rankings also featuring popular options from Soundcore, Harman Kardon and Ultimate Ears across a range of budgets.

That's what makes this year's Prime Big Deal Days speaker deals worth a closer look. I've rounded up the best offers below, but you can also browse Amazon AU's current best-selling speakers to see what's proving most popular with shoppers right now.

Save 41% (AU$70) JBL Flip 6: was AU$169.95 now AU$99.95 The JBL Flip 6 remains one of the most popular portable Bluetooth speakers around, combining punchy sound with a rugged IP67 waterproof and dustproof design that's built for outdoor use. You also get up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, plus PartyBoost support for linking compatible JBL speakers together when you want bigger sound. It's a great pick for beach trips, backyard barbecues or everyday listening.

Save 50% (AU$100) JBL Charge 5: was AU$199.95 now AU$99.95 If you want something bigger and longer-lasting than the Flip series, the JBL Charge 5 is a standout portable speaker. It offers up to 20 hours of playtime, an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating for outdoor use, and a built-in power bank that lets you top up your phone while you're on the go. You also get PartyBoost support for pairing compatible JBL speakers together, making it a great option for any kind of gathering.

Save 41% (AU$102.70) Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): was AU$249.95 now AU$147.25 The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) proves you don't need a huge speaker to get great sound. This compact Bluetooth speaker delivers high-fidelity audio with surprisingly deep bass, while its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating means it's built for everything from pool days to camping trips. With up to 12 hours of battery life and the ability to pair with other compatible Bose speakers for bigger sound, it's a premium portable option that's easy to take just about anywhere.

Save 30% (AU$44.95) Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was AU$149.95 now AU$105 An excellent option for pool parties, Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 offers IP67 protection against dust and water, and will even float if it gets knocked into said pool. Along with its big bass, the Wonderboom 4 also boasts 360-degree audio, meaning everyone at your party will get an earful no matter where they stand.

Save 46% (AU$60) JBL Grip: was AU$129.95 now AU$69.95 If you need a speaker that can handle a bit of rough treatment, the JBL Grip is built with outdoor adventures in mind. It combines up to 14 hours of battery life with a waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof design, making it an easy companion for camping trips, beach days or backyard get-togethers. There's also Auracast multi-speaker support for connecting compatible speakers, while the built-in ambient lighting adds a little extra atmosphere when the sun goes down.

Save 27% (AU$35) Tribit Stormbox Micro 3: was AU$129.99 now AU$94.99 Another outdoor favourite, this compact Bluetooth speaker delivers up to 24 hours of playtime, an IP68-rated waterproof design, and a rugged build that's tested to withstand drops. It also features a handy magnetic mount and strap system for attaching it to bikes, backpacks or camping gear, making it a great pick for adventures where portability matters just as much as sound quality.

Save 57% (AU$130) Harman Kardon Luna 2: was AU$229.95 now AU$99.95 If you're after a minimalist Bluetooth speaker with a design that doesn't call too much attention to itself, Harman Kardon's Luna 2 is a good option. It's compact and refined, with a touch of ambient lighting for a hint of atmosphere. It also sounds great, with our sister site, What Hi-Fi? awarding it 4 stars in its review.

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