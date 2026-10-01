Amazon AU's October Prime sale is bringing the heat with some smokin' air fryer discounts — save up to 66% off the RRP

Cooking has never been quicker, and if you're anything like me, an air fryer has probably become one of the hardest-working appliances in your kitchen. Thanks to Amazon Australia's Prime Big Deal Days sale, now's a great time to upgrade your current model or finally see what all the fuss is about.

I've tested my fair share of kitchen gadgets over the years, and few have made a bigger impact on weeknight cooking than a good air fryer. They heat up faster than a conventional oven, use less energy and make everything from chips to chicken wings far less hassle to prepare.

The category has come a long way, too. Today's best air fryers offer larger capacities, smarter cooking modes and dual-basket designs that let you cook different foods at different temperatures simultaneously. That's a game-changer when you're trying to get dinner on the table without juggling multiple appliances.

That's what makes this year's Prime Big Deal Days air fryer deals worth a look. Amazon AU has discounted models from some of the biggest names in the category, including Ninja and Philips, with standout offers seeing the Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L Air Fryer reduced to AU$170.05 from its AU$499.99 RRP — an all-time Amazon low. Meanwhile, the Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer has is down 57% to AU$170.05 versus its AU$399 RRP — just a tenner shy of its lowest-ever Amazon price back in July.

Those savings are calculated against each model's full recommended retail price, and while it's fair to say that most air fryers rarely sell at full ticket price these days, these Amazon sale discounts are still among the most competitive prices I've seen on highly rated models from trusted brands.

Of course, those are just some of the top air fryer deals I've spotted during Amazon's sale — you may find other options which are better suited to your needs below, or alternatively check out the current best-selling air fryers at Amazon to see what everyone else is buying.

Save 41% (AU$82.19) Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL (6.2L): was AU$199.99 now AU$117.80 We think the regular-sized Ninja AF Pro is Ninja's best air fryer thanks to its quiet cooking, its small size and easy controls. But, while you'll have to deal with a slightly bigger frame, we think this huge saving on the Pro's larger 6.2L XL sibling makes it the air fryer to have. It offers all the same positives we enjoyed about the base model, with the ability to cook for one or two more people.

Save 66% (AU$329.94) Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer XXXL (9.5L): was AU$499.99 now AU$170.05 Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your meal is done at the exact same time. Although the price of this model has fluctuated often throughout the year, this is the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.

Save 57% (AU$228.95) Philips 3000 Series dual basket air fryer (9L): was AU$399 now AU$170.05 Score a great deal on this dual drawer air fryer from Philips. Available in both charcoal grey/copper and white/champagne colourways (the latter is slightly more expensive), this compact oven can fry, bake, and grill 9L of food at the same time. It's worth noting that one drawer is smaller than the other, making it best suited to side dishes like hot chips or veggies. While it was slightly cheaper for Prime Day, this is still a great price, even if it's rarely listed at full RRP.

Save 41% (AU$121.99) Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Air Fryer (10.4L): was AU$299.99 now AU$178 Ninja's original glass air fryer packs 1,700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food storage post-feast. While this model hasn't been listed at its full RRP since March, it's still great to see it back at its all-time low price from this past July.

Save 42% (AU$209.29) Ninja Crispi Pro 6-In-1 Air Fryer (5.7L): was AU$499.99 now AU$290.70 Meet the Ninja Crispi's newest sibling. With six modes, three different-sized borosilicate glassware "baskets" with container lids, and a larger, benchtop-permanent stand, this Pro takes the Crispi to the max. This model typically hovers between AU$370 and AU$333 throughout the year on Amazon, making this all-time low price an excellent deal.

Save 62% (AU$310) Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill and Air Fryer (5.7L): was AU$499 now AU$189 While we haven't tried this grill out yet, our friends at TechRadar gave its predecessor a massive 4.5 stars in their review. The latest model comes with the same presets as the DG551, but boasts a sleeker, more slimline design. Customer reviews on the listing praise its impressive features, meat-turning reminders and that it's easy to clean. It's worth noting that while this model is almost never listed anywhere near its full RRP, this offer is still AU$10 cheaper than its previous lowest price on Amazon.

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