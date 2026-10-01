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Prime Big Deal Days 2026 LIVE: the 121 best discounts in Amazon AU's mammoth 7-day October sale
The hottest Amazon bargains, updated live
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is back, and it's shaping up to be one of the strongest lineups we’ve seen yet. Once again, we're looking at a weeklong sale of epic proportions, running from Tuesday, September 29, to Monday, October 5, when it wraps up.
The team and I have been tracking the best Amazon deals for years, and 2026 looks to be another banger. We're seeing particularly good deals on home and kitchen appliances this week, including the Ninja Slushi, Ninja Creami, and Owala Freesip tumblers.
• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale
You can also snag huge discounts on Amazon devices like Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV gadgets, and Ring or Blink home security systems.
As always, the best offers are Prime‑exclusive, so if you’re new to Prime Day, you can still grab a 30‑day free trial to unlock the full range of discounts. If you’re keen to stay ahead of the rush, scroll on, as we'll keep surfacing the strongest deals throughout Prime Big Deal Days 2026. Happy bargain‑hunting!
Popular Prime Day categories
- Amazon Bestsellers: see what everyone else is buying
- Lightning deals: you'll need to be quick to land these deals
- Deals ending at midnight: don't sleep on these epic deals
- Amazon devices: big savings on Kindles, Echos, Rings & more
- Electronics bestsellers: Cables, chargers, power banks & more
- Computing bestsellers: keyboards, mice and other peripherals
- Appliance bestsellers: air fryers, coffee machines and more
Editor's choice
It's International Coffee Day today, so our editor's choice picks include 41% off De'Longhi's La Specialista Arte, 30% off Ninja's Luxe Cafe and 40% off Breville's Barista Express.
Equipped with a steam wand, controlled dosage and grind settings and active temperature control, the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte is the perfect beginner-friendly manual machine. It's also compact, meaning it won't take up much bench space, and comes with everything you need to make your perfect brew on the first go. Now discounted by 41%, this is the perfect Prime Day purchase if you're a lover of all things caffeine.
This 3-in-1 Ninja coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. As an iced coffee all-year-round enjoyer, the Ninja Luxe Cafe has changed my life, thanks to its cold-pressed espresso presets and its specialty Dual Froth system with a cold-foam setting.
This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines for good reason. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.
While our Nespresso Vertuo Creatista review noted that its price was a concern, this discount significantly lessens that issue. We praised the machine's integrated milk frother and its use of Vertuo pods, which offer various cup and mug sizes. The Creatista is also an excellent performer, capable of brewing your morning coffee exceptionally fast.
Amazon devices
There are always epic discounts on Amazon-branded devices during Prime Day sales, but we're most tempted by the Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+ and Mini 2K+ Bundle, now discounted by 70%.
Now 70% off, Blink has combined its Outdoor 2k+ and Mini 2k+ into an affordable home security package. You'll score two of each camera for the ultimate protection when you're away from home, and you'll get the Blink Sync Module 2, which allows you to store your footage locally.
Better yet, you'll be able to check in on your home and view footage in 2K clear resolution, even at night and zoom in on all the nooks and crannies around your home. What a win.
The Blink Mini 2K+ is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. Now at an all-time low price on Amazon.
Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally.
If you’re keen to fit out your house with the whole kit and caboodle, Blink has discounted the lot and bundled them up for easy purchasing. With a Mini 2, Blink Doorbell and Sync Module Core, it’s an extensive and inexpensive way to cover the entire home. And to top it off, you'll also receive a 30-day free trial of Blink's subscription plan to try it out. What a win.
One of Blink's cheapest deals is this Video Doorbell System, which includes a Sync Module Core for secure footage saving. Much like the Outdoor 4 above, Blink's doorbell has a two-year battery life, meaning you won't have to worry about hardwiring if you're renting. It also has a 150° head-to-toe view, can automatically send you parcel and person alerts, and help keep your worries at bay with continuous live view.
Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. This nifty gadget plugs into any TV's HDMI port and allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote. Note that the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is a new name for the Fire TV Stick 4K, but they are otherwise identical.
If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this 2024 model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.
The Kindle Paperwhite standard model is a gorgeous upgrade to your ageing e-reader. With a glare-free display, seven weeks of battery, adjustable light and a waterproof rating, this Kindle can come with you anywhere.
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition doubles the storage of the standard model and features wireless charging. It is available in two shiny colourways: Metallic Jade and Metallic Black.
The Echo Dot offers impressive audio quality for a smart speaker. While it's not the cheapest we have seen, this smart speaker comes with voice control via Alexa too, so you can stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.
The latest Echo home display devices have gotten a much-needed glow-up in the Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 11. Aside from the updated in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal screens, both devices include new front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer for room-filling spatial audio. The key difference between the two? The Echo Show 8 has a smaller 8.7-inch display.
With all the same great features as the Echo Show 8 above, if you're after a larger home display screen to connect to your Ring devices, check recipes while cooking or control your smart devices using Alexa, then the 11-inch Echo Show could be the move for you.
The Echo Dot Max features almost 3x the bass of the Echo Dot (5th gen), and its sound can automatically adapt to your space, making it the perfect addition to any smart home or party setup. We gave it a nice 4 stars in our review, namely for its great smart home capabilities and stellar sound.
Amazon's 8-inch smart display has seen a big upgrade since its previous gen, in that it's now essentially a tablet, making it easy to control your smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the like. Use it to stream video, check your security footage, create routines and more.
If you've ever wanted to create one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems at home, this discounted Eero router could be ideal. Covering up to 460 square metres and up to 500Mbps download speeds, you can say goodbye to internet dead zones at home — and connect up to 75 devices at once.
Amazon's most affordable 4K streaming device is this Fire TV Stick 4K Select. Launched in late 2025, this plug-and-play device features enhanced clarity, contrast and colour over its HD counterpart — at a fairly reasonable RRP of AU$87. Better yet, this Big Deal Days discount puts it just shy of the all-time low of AU$41 – that was in July of this year for Prime Day.
Using a 7-inch E Ink display with support for over 4,000 colours, 16GB storage and up to eight weeks' battery life on a single charge, the newly released Colorsoft is hard to pass up, especially if you mostly read comics, manga or graphic novels. While it's not the most impressive discount, this is a popular ereader and one of the best colour models we've seen to date.
With 32GB storage, an auto-adjusting front light and a vibrant colour display, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature improves on the standard edition by adding wireless charging to the mix.
If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350K movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels. While it has been cheaper before, the TV Cube is rarely discounted, so this is still a solid deal.
Phones and powerbanks
There aren't too many deep phone discounts during Prime Day, but there's plenty of phone accessories worth grabbing. Right now, there's some tidy savings on Ugreen's USB-C Charger 65W, now 36% off.
With up to 65W output from either USB-C port and 22.5W from the USB-A port, this charger can fast charge top iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices at maximum speed. Its compact size also makes it a great option as a laptop charger replacement, as long as you have a high-quality USB-C cable and your laptop supports charging through it.
You shouldn't have to worry about waking up with a low battery on your devices. This 3-in-1 Belkin charging station works seamlessly, charging your watch, phone and wireless buds all at the same time.
Gaming & PC peripherals
Save on new PC or gaming peripherals with these deals. Need a new keyboard and mouse? This Logitech Pebble 2 combo has our vote, now 47% off.
Logitech's Pebble 2 mouse and keyboard combo is a great option for Mac users, offering a blend of style and practicality at an affordable price. These devices connect via a Bluetooth dongle and feature a sleek, ultra-slim design, perfect for portability.
If you can't live without a numpad, you may want to consider the Corsair K70 RGB Pro, a wired mechanical keyboard that's aimed at gamers. Frustratingly, the K70 RGB Pro isn't hot-swappable (unless you have a knack for desoldering and infinite patience), but you do have your choice of Cherry MX Brown (tactile), Cherry MX Red (linear) or Cherry MX Rapidfire (linear with fast actuation) switches. You also get per-key RGB lighting and PBT double-shot keycaps.
Take your Switch 2 on the go with this portable charging case from Belkin. With enough juice for 1.5 recharges, you can easily extend your playtime no matter where you are.
Logitech's business-oriented MX Brio webcam offers superbly clear and sharp 4K video and it's perfect for video calls for anyone you wants to look their best. Its dual noise cancelling mics also mean audio is first rate, and it even has a camera cover for the more privacy conscious. Buying this direct from Logitech will set you back AU$329.95, so this Amazon deal is a respectable saving.
This ergonomic vertical mouse is great for small hands and promotes better posture, helping to reduce wrist, shoulder, and shoulder blade pain. Just keep in mind, this deal only applies to the black model for PCs.
For larger homes, Google's Wi-Fi 6E-capable mesh system is a compelling option. With each unit strategically positioned, this system creates a consistent, blanket Wi-Fi signal across your entire home, eliminating dead spots.
If you're thinking of dipping your feet into a smart home setup, a smart plug is a relatively affordable way to get started. This Philips Hue option is easy to use and its app is just as streamlined. It also works over Bluetooth or via the Hue Bridge if you already have a Hue setup. All you need to do is plug it into any appliance — i.e. a lamp or your coffee machine — and schedule automation for it.
While we haven't tested this Sihoo seat for ourselves, we've been rather impressed with other chairs offered by the brand. If you need a new desk chair, the M102C might be one to consider, thanks to its easy assembly, mesh design, lumbar pillow and headrest.
Home entertainment
There are stacks of great home entertainment deals right now, from soundbars to speakers and TVs.
While this mini home projector has been discounted to this price before on Amazon, it's still a great deal. With 2.5 hours of playtime, up to 120-inch display and 200 ANSI Lumens of brightness, this projector will enhance home movie nights. Our friends at TechRadar gave its predecessor 4.5 stars in their review, so we're confident the next-gen is just as super.
Headphones & audio
Headphones are heavily discounted this Prime Day, with stacks of Bose cans on sale. Amazon's even given us a nice outlay on Apple's AirPods 4, now 38% off.
It may not be the biggest discount, but it’s worth a look for its spatial audio, rich soundstage, and dynamic head tracking. Plus, with up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case, you can enjoy your music for longer.
Amazon's offering the biggest discount on Apple's third-gen AirPods Pro earphones since they were released. Though some of the improvements over their forebears are small, these are still indisputably the best in-ear AirPods ever, with better noise cancellation, fuller bass and crisper treble, plus smart features like live language translation and heart rate monitoring.
The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deliver the power and quality you’d expect from Bose, with the added perks of an open-ear design. The immersive sound is top-notch, offering up to seven hours of playtime and as much as 48 hours on standby. They’re reliable, effortless, and perform beautifully. The Iridescent Sunset colourway is the cheapest — others (including black, white and sand) start at AU$265.05.
These older QC buds may not have all the top-tier features of Bose’s pricier models, but they still deliver excellent noise cancellation and an incredibly comfortable, secure fit. With strong battery life and a feature-rich app, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds remain outstanding. Available in a wide variety of colours.
The QuietComfort SC headphones offer excellent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance and sound quality, though they process audio differently and lack the Immersive Audio mode of the premium QuietComfort Ultra. These foldable headphones also come with a soft case. While the SC model is frequently discounted and this particular offer is not the lowest price we've seen, it's still a solid deal.
Now at a low sale price, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are a highly worthwhile purchase. They stand out as comfortably the best for active noise-cancellation. Furthermore, their sound quality is exquisite, and the inclusion of Immersive Mode — which transforms any song into spatial audio — is another major highlight.
The Sennheiser's Accentum Wireless cans offer clean sound, even if they aren't as dynamic sounding as Sennheiser's Momentum headphones, but they do offer impressive ANC and a long 50-hour battery life. And as this is a Special Edition set, it also comes with a USB Bluetooth adaptor at no extra cost.
Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are one of its finest creations to date, boasting refined audio, terrific ANC and transparency, support for hi-res streaming codecs, and an impressive 60 hours of battery life. While we have seen them a little bit cheaper, this is still a great price.
Okay, so while it's not the most mind-blowing deal we've ever seen, even a small discount on Apple's awesome AirPods Max is definitely worth a look. Some people find them a little on the heavy side, but it's not a bad trade-off when you consider how good these sound. They offer pro-level noise cancellation and an impressive transparency mode, along with Dolby Atmos support. The discount on these varies depending on colour — with purple (shown) and blue being the cheapest.
Cameras
Cute cameras and highly technical cams are usually discounted for Prime Day, including instant film ones, like the Fujifilm below.
This Instax SQ1 would be a fun gift for those snap-happy folks in your life. As part of the Square lineup of Instax cameras, it produces square prints as opposed to the credit card-sized ones of the Mini 12.
The Kodak PIXPRO C1 is a highly compact digital camera and portable, so you can take it anywhere. There’s a dedicated flip-up screen for taking selfies, and it will be perfect for anyone who wants to take pictures of everything without taking up their phone storage. Now just shy of its lowest Amazon price of AU$152.
Knocking 27% off RRP, this Frameo picture frame will enrich your old photo frames. With a connected app, you can load up to 32GB of photos and videos for you and your family to view and enjoy. Plus, the frame's touch screen makes navigating between your favourite moments super easy.
Fitness & wearables
Fitness gear and wearables are typically in abundance during Amazon sales, especially water bottles like the Owala Freesip tumblers.
Hitting fitness goals can be tricky, and it always helps to have the right tools in your arsenal to get you there faster. The Homebuds Digital Scales provide accurate results every time, thanks to the built-in auto-calibration and weight sensors. The scales come with batteries included and a bright LED screen for displaying results.
Need a new emotional support water bottle? Try this Owala. With insulated stainless steel, it'll keep any of your favourite cold beverages cool for hours at a time, and you can customise your colourway from the various vivid options under the same listing.
Is a tumbler more your speed? Then perhaps you could be persuaded by this style from Owala as well. Complete with an easy-to-carry side handle and spout/straw lid, this tumbler can go everywhere with you.
If you can't sleep without some white noise, then it may be time to invest in one of these sleep masks. With Bluetooth speakers built in, this plush, memory foam Laser sleep mask provides full blackout coverage and up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge.
Running shoes & activewear
Running shoes are selling out faster than anyone's record this week, but these Adidas joggers are ones to nab at 50% off.
The Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 is a small but significant update on the Gel-Nimbus 26 and one of the best max-cushioned daily trainers you can get. Perfect for beginners or experienced runners looking for a shoe for easy days, you can't go wrong.
Adidas' Dreamstrike+ midsole puts in the work in these Supernova Rise 2 sneakers, offering extensive support for runs and hikes. Sure, they're not water resistant, but most runners aren't, so do keep this in mind on rainy run days.
The Glycerin 23 is a comfortable daily trainer that uses Brooks' top DNA Tuned midsole foam. Sure, this isn't the best discount we've seen, but if you've had your eye on a pair of Glycerins, it could be worth watching this Amazon price throughout the week to see if it drops any further. I know I will be!
The Hoka Mach 6 is a lightweight and versatile trainer that our fitness editors, Nick and Jane, consistently recommend, and they're on sale for Prime Day. Both the men's and women's shoes are available in a wide range of colours and sizes.
Another bestselling style from Hoka is the Arahi 8, which feature double jacquard mesh upper, super responsive rubber sole and plush materials for all-day every day wear.
Now, when it comes to runners, I always tend to choose ones with aesthetic appeal — and these Hoka Bondi 9s are right up my alley. If you enjoy a stroll or a run, these sneakers will provide plenty of cushioning and superb traction with their durable outsoles. If this Rose Latte shade isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of fun and vibrant colourways available under the same listing.
Snap up one of Hoka's most popular running styles. In our Hoka Clifton 9 review, we gave it 4 stars and called it a "reliable, everyday running shoe." It's now been superseded by the Clifton 10, which has this tidy discount for Prime Day.
The New Balance 1080 V14 is a previous candidate on our list of the best running shoes. We gave it a 4-star rating in our New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 review, saying that this is a cushioned daily trainer that offers a great balance of comfort and weight.
While the Saucony Triumph 23 is not the most exciting running shoe, it has a couple of key features to recommend it. One is that it's very comfortable and protective, and the other is its durability. That said, it's now discounted by 52% for Prime Day in both men's and women's sizes, which is one of the deepest discounts we've seen, so it could be worth nabbing ASAP.
The Saucony Hurricane 25 is the kind of shoe you reach for when you want maximum comfort without giving up stable, reliable support. One of the Tom's Guide running shoe testers logged a serious chunk of their marathon training miles in this shoe and ended up completely won over by it. Those long runs and recovery days highlighted how gentle, steady and genuinely comfortable the ride feels.
Here's a sneaker style from Skechers worth considering this Prime Day: the Max Run shoes. They have a flexible traction outsole, so they'll keep you grounded, no matter what surface you run or sprint on.
Footwear
Shoes have seen some serious discounts this week, with up to 50% off on Crocs, Skechers, Uggs and more.
Knocking up to 50% off, these Crocs Classic clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. Available in a range of colours under the same listing.
These Crocs Toe Loop sandals are ideal for summer, providing both style and comfort. Available in a range of sizes and colours under the same listing.
Save on a brand new pair of Vans. With a rubber sole, leather upper and laces, these classic black Vans will take you everywhere — be it the skate park or just a casual jaunt around town.
Never heard of Heydude shoes? Well, let me introduce them to you. These comfy stretch canvas boat-style shoes are totally hands-free, so you can slide them on while you're halfway out the door. They're flexible, lightweight and have a removable insole.
Much like the Heydude Women's pair above, this Wally style comes with the same great (and comfy) features, including a flexible outsole, removable insole and stretchy canvas upper.
All hail the coveted Tazzy Mini Slippers!! As a cozy slipper wearer, I've seen this style everywhere and this nice discount isn't stopping me from picking up a pair this week. Available in this chestnut colour, as well as a monotone black colourway under the same listing.
Gardening & pets
This isn't the most exclusive gardening category — we've included some pet and outdoor discounts below — but there are some tidy deals in the Lawn and Garden section.
Get set up for your next camping adventure with this 8-person tent from Amazon. With a secure zip, rain shield and tools included, you will be ready to go explore the great outdoors in no time.
As a cat mum, I've been using a PetSafe ScoopFree litter box for a few years now, and it's changed my life. I've been watching this SmartSpin version in hopes the AU$399.99 price would drop, and finally it has. This self-cleaning, spinning litter box sifts away clumps and sends smart alerts when the waste box needs emptying. It even comes with an essential oil spray nozzle, so your home will always stay fresh, regardless of what room the litter box is in.
If you've been worried about your indoor plants dying or your home being too humid, this gadget might help. This Hygrometer will track your home and yard's temperature, humidity, and comfort levels. It'll alert you to any trends or changes, so you can optimise plant growth or air quality in your home.
Kitchen appliances
We've spotted some steep discounts on Ninja's appliances range, including a tasty 62% off the Ninja Slushi, just in time for summer.
We're big fans of the Ninja Slushi at Tom's Guide — it's awesome for everything from frappes to smoothies, and even a boozy slushie if that's your vibe, thanks to its super handy drink modes. While the full discount is only available on the green and pink colourways, this is the cheapest we have seen the Slushi on Amazon.
The Ninja BlendBoss is a sleek, smart, and powerful appliance for enjoying blended drinks on the go. Simply pop in your ingredients to blend, then detach the tumbler from its base to carry it around. With a 1,100W motor, it's more than capable of crushing your favourite smoothie mix, including ice.
If you're keen to get outside and cook this summer, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.
Destined to sell out fast, the Ninja Creami Swirl has a nice discount on Amazon. It features 13 one-touch presets and a soft-serve handle, designed to dispense up to 4 small cones from one container.
Looking to whip up your own frozen desserts at home? Then look no further! While we have seen it slightly cheaper before, this Amazon deal on the famous Ninja Creami Deluxe is hard to pass up.
If the Slushi above isn't enough to fulfil your frozen beverage dreams, then you may want to consider its larger sibling. The Slushi Max can easily make up to 12 servings per batch, has six drink presets and can whip up your iced drink of choice within 15 minutes. Now discounted by 31%, this is the perfect poolside appliance for summer.
Interested in adding a multicooker to your kitchen's arsenal? This one from Ninja can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, bake, roast and more, so you can prepare meals in one compact device. Now 49% off.
While it's not quite summer, BBQ season is already starting up again. It's no surprise that Ninja has you covered with its electric grill and smoker. Using wood pellets, this grill can easily add rich and smoky flavour to your favourite meats, veggies and side dishes. You'll achieve great results every time with its built-in temperature control probe, and you can also bake, roast, dehydrate, and air fry with the same device.
If you're keen to get outside and cook this spring, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.
Don't love the idea of adding another grey or black appliance to your cupboard? Me too! That's why this Coffee Cream colourway deserves its own attention, as something a little different and perhaps more aesthetic than the traditional Creami above. With the same great presets, you'll be crafting your favourite pints in no time.
Sometimes having a 2-slice toaster simply doesn't cut it, especially if you prefer to burn your toast, when other users may not. While often discounted to around this same price, if you have the extra bench space for it, this Russell Hobbs Addison 4-slice toaster is a neat investment.
We think the Ninja AF Pro is Ninja's best air fryer thanks to its quiet cooking, its small size and easy controls. But, while you'll have to deal with a slightly bigger frame, we think this huge saving on the larger 6.2L model makes it the air fryer to have. It offers all the same positives we enjoyed about the base model, with the ability to cook for one or two more people.
Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower, now near its all-time low on Amazon. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your meal is done at the exact same time.
Score a great deal on this dual drawer airfryer from Philips. Available in both charcoal grey/copper and white/champagne colourways (the latter is slightly more expensive), this compact oven can fry, bake, and grill 9L of food at the same time. It's worth noting that one drawer is smaller than the other, making it perfect for a side dish like hot chips or veggies.
Ninja's original glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food storage post-feast.
Meet the Ninja Crispi's newest sibling. With six modes, three different-sized borosilicate glassware "baskets" with container lids, and a larger, benchtop-permanent stand, this Pro takes the Crispi to the max.
While we haven't tried this grill out yet, our friends at TechRadar gave its predecessor a massive 4.5 stars in their review. The latest model comes with the same presets as the DG551, but boasts a sleeker, more slimline design. Customer reviews on the listing praise its impressive features, meat-turning reminders and that it's easy to clean.
The KitchenAid KSM-150 Artisan Stand Mixer is more than just a whipping and mixing machine. When paired with additional attachments, you can slice veggies, grind meat or even make pasta — the options are endless. While not quite at the AU$499 low we saw in July, this discount is a pretty great deal for the standard mixer with the whisk, dough hook and flat beater attachments.
Home appliances
We're quite keen on the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop — especially its auto-empty station and its zero-tangle technology — now a whopping 75% off.
This Dreame vacuum is a certified steal. With a powerful and long-lasting runtime, its lightweight and compact attachments, and its sleek design, there's a lot to like about this budget stick vac.
If you're looking to save some extra pennies on a stick vac purchase, this deal is for you. The Shark IZ102 cordless vac offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. Plus, the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum.
While we haven't reviewed this particular model, we gave its predecessor, the Shark HydroVac, a massive 4.5 stars in our review, as it proved to be a powerful tool for grime and dirt on both hard and carpeted floors. This model, the XL, is slightly larger, with a bigger capacity for the dirty water tank.
This wet dry vacuum from Tineco can lie completely flat, making it easy to mop any spills under furniture and get into every nook and cranny. Plus, it has plenty of self-propulsion, so you won't need to put much manual work into keeping your hardwood floors looking spick and span.
Tineco's latest floor washer, the S7 Flashdry, packs a mighty punch when cleaning up spills on hard floors. It effortlessly cleans tough messes and fast-dries them. Plus, with its self-drying brush roll, you can clean again in minutes.
One of the latest Tineco flagships, the S7 Artist, is also discounted on Amazon. The newer model has undergone a total redesign, with the clean water tank sitting at the base of the floor washer. Personally, I quite like the colourful LED lights that illuminate the different modes of the machine, which include Auto, Max and Suction, all of which are perfect for tidying wet (or dry) messes.
In the market for a wet-dry vac? This Roborock is one to consider. With a blue light to help find hidden debris, 22,000Pa suction power and steam functionality, this Roborock is perfect for every kind of wet (or dry) messes.
We gave this vacuum a massive 4.5 stars in our review, as it boasts powerful suction that can handle any debris. It's also packed with useful features, from a tangle-resistant brushroll to a built-in scent cartridge, that make it easy to use.
Now discounted for Prime Day, Dyson's Detect Submarine has powerful suction and a superb runtime of up to 60 minutes. It can handle all floor types, including wet and dry messes.
If you're after something a little more automated to help you maintain a dust-free living space every day, this Ecovacs could be a top contender. The Ecovacs Deebot N20, this robot comes with 8,000Pa suction power, a tangle-free brush and up to 300 minutes of runtime. It also has the great floor-mapping features Ecovacs is known for, which is a marvellous inclusion at this low price.
Streaky windows? Fret no more, thanks to this genius window cleaner from Ecovacs. The Winbot W1S uses dual-direction cross spray to remove dirt and grime buildup, keeping your windows or glass doors spick and span. Plus, it's totally hands-free, thanks to its climbing system and smart navigation — but you may need to help it onto the window first, of course.
This Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro deal shouldn't be swept away. With powerful suction, smart mopping features, anti-tangle technology, and a self-cleaning auto-empty station, the T30s Pro can handle messes on both carpets and hard floors, making it an ideal spring cleaning companion.
Need a totally hands-free vacuum that gets the job done? Meet the Ecovacs X8 Max Pro Omni, which has great suction power, a self-cleaning mop roller and a detangling brush roller.
The Shark NeverChange purifier with a HEPA-certified filter that traps airborne allergens and pollutants; this purifier will ensure you breathe easily and clean deeply, no matter what floats through your home.
Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.
You'll never have to worry about any wet (or pet) messes at home ever again with the Shark StainStriker. This powerful spot cleaner gets rid of tough stains and spots in a breeze, so much so that you might not even realise there was a mess in the first place.
Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.
Beauty & personal care
There are discounts aplenty on beauty and personal care items this Prime Day. Our top pick would be the new Shark Glam airstyler, now 38% off.
Shark's latest airstyler, the Glam, is a notable improvement on the Flexstyle, incorporating new styling attachments to make it a 4-in-1 styler. You'll need to act fast to grab this 5-star rated styler, as it's sure to sell out at this discounted rate!
With up to 57% off, this Oral-B toothbrush will keep your pearly whites clean, removing up to 100% more plaque than a regular toothbrush. It has three gentle brushing modes and has a long-lasting battery.
This is one of the best sonic electric toothbrushes you can buy right now — and this offer scores you a two-pack! The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, one of which gives you 3 intensities for a deep clean. The bundle comes with a black and a pink brush, and a glass-like charger.
If you need a new hairdryer, but don't require all the bells and whistles of a Dyson Supersonic or Shark Speedstyle, then this Remington Aero 2000 is a great option. The Remington dryer packs a 2000W motor that's ideal for fast drying and styling if you're in a hurry. It comes with two styling attachments and has 3 different heat settings, including a cool shot for setting your blowout.
Save big on this Dyson Airwrap dupe from Dreame. The Dazzle comes with two auto curlers, a roller brush, a diffuser, and a concentrator attachment — all for much less than the price of Dyson's coveted air styler.
An even cheaper alternative in the hairdryer space is the Dreame Gleame. It has a speedy 110,000 RPM motor, customisable settings and built-in ion technology for a frizz-free finish every time.
Keen on an air styler but on a budget? This new Remington has all the bells and whistles of more expensive airstylers — like the Dyson Airstrait — but comes in a more affordable package. With wet-to-dry mode, you can smooth and dry your hair to a naturally straight, frizz-free finish.
Save on Shark's latest hair tool, the Glossi. Using airflow, heat and ceramic, the Glossi promises to deliver frizz-free shine and volume to any hairstyle, without major heat damage. What a win.
If you're invested in your skincare routine, it may be time to spoil yourself with a new addition in the Shark CryoGlow. Using a range of colours to treat different skin concerns, Shark's CryoGlow emits specific wavelengths of light that penetrate the skin at various depths and trigger biological reactions. These light settings are known as four different "treatments", which emit select LED colours to target different skin concerns.
Toys & collectibles
There's some decent savings to be had on all things Lego this week, with up to 40% off new sets.
Who knew a Lego Botanicals set could be this adorable? These Lego dracaena and pilae plants come in pots with faces, arms and legs. They're perfect for adding cuteness and colour to your home decor.
Looking for a challenge? Take the Lego Vincent Van Gogh three-dimensional Starry Night recreation for a spin. This kit includes a massive amount of bricks; more than 2,300!
Arguably my most sought-after set this year would be this Pixar Luxo Jr build. This fun lamp brings home the nostalgia of all the studio's movies with a posable head, extendable arm, and the beloved Pixar ball.
If you're a Pixar fan, you need to have the Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House, enough said. This adorable recreation of the animation world's most famous yellow home rarely goes on sale.
After a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the 4-piece set. Plus, this set would make the perfect anniversary gift or present for a loved one.
Travel
Heading on a trip soon? These travel picks are worth a look.
We all know how uncomfortable long-haul flights can be, but with a nifty little neck pillow, every flight will feel like a luxury. The Trtl Travel Pillow — which is more like a scarf — supports your head when sleeping or napping upright, ensuring you don’t get a kink in your neck.
Nab this deal on Samsonite's Oc2lite suitcase in the carry-on size. The Oc2Lite offers a smooth and effortless rolling experience, even when fully packed, thanks to its double wheels and thoughtful design. Lightweight yet durable, this suitcase features a reinforced shell for added strength and easy manoeuvrability. Plus, all sizes are expandable, allowing you to increase your packing capacity.
I'm the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide's Australian edition. I've been hunting deals for the last 12 years and my goal is to help you find the best prices on during this year's Prime Day sales. Whether you're in the market for a new smart device, laptop, headphones or Lego set, my team and I will try and help you out by rounding up the top Prime Day deals worth considering.
Hi! I'm Lucy, a staff writer here at Tom's Guide AU. I've been deal hunting for few years now in hopes of finding you the best bargain buys during the Prime Day sales. Whether you're shopping for the latest tech, home appliances or a new pair of sneakers, I'll be on deck to help you score the best Prime Day deals on offer.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Catch ya later, International Coffee Day! 👋
The sun is setting on International Coffee Day and Day 3 of Prime Big Deal Days, but we've had a blast showcasing the best caffeine (or caffeine-adjacent) deals today.
But it would be remiss not to include some honourable mentions that didn't quite make the spotlight cut, so we've incorporated them into the list below, alongside our deals from today.
In the meantime, we will catch you deal hunters tomorrow! Goooood night! 🌙
- Breville the Barista Express:
was AU$999now AU$599 on Amazon
- Nespresso Vertuo Up & Aeroccino 3:
was AU$439now AU$279 on Amazon
- De'Longhi La Specialista Arte:
was AU$699now AU$474 on Amazon
- Dreame FCM30 Ecceluxe Slim: AU$999 on Amazon
- Ninja Luxe Café Premier:
was AU$849.99now AU$598 at Amazon
- Nespresso Vertuo Creatista:
was AU$1,099now AU$799 at Amazon
- Philips Baristina:
was AU$599now AU$359 on Amazon
- Sunbeam Origins Slimline:
was AU$349now AU$244 on Amazon
Got to be Breville 🫘
This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines for good reason.
This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.
Breville the Barista Express:
was AU$999 now AU$599 on Amazon
Hot De'Longhi discount ☀️
De'Longhi is a brand synonymous with great automatic and manual coffee makers, and this particular Prime Big Deal Days discount on its stunning La Specialista Arte has me reaching for my wallet. Not only is it an impressive 41% off, but it also comes in a vibrant yellow colourway that will be the centrepiece of any kitchen it lives in.
Now, I know yellow isn't everyone's favourite colour — it comes in Black Metal and White too — but this sunshine-inspired option is the only one that scores the full discount.
That said, if a fully automatic machine is more your speed, or you want to browse more of De'Longhi's range, you can check out all the discounts on its Amazon storefront.
De'Longhi La Specialista Arte:
was AU$699 now AU$474 on Amazon
One touch is all it takes
A new addition to Nespresso's arsenal, the Vertuo Up, has been discounted for Prime Big Deal Days. Much like its sibling, the beloved Nespresso Vertuo Pop, it uses a wider range of pods that can brew a range of coffee sizes, from a single espresso all the way up to a full mug.
I've used a Vertuo Pop ever since its launch in early 2023 and have zero complaints, but now the Up has caught my eye. With a sleek top-loading design and a sample bundle that includes the Aeroccino 3 milk frother and pods to try, it can be yours for just AU$279 this week, down from its AU$439 RRP.
Nespresso Vertuo Up & Aeroccino 3:
was AU$439 now AU$279 on Amazon
Happy International Coffee Day ☕
It's October 1st, which means it's International Coffee Day. To get in the spirit of the day — and to pay respect to the only thing getting the TG AU team through the mega deal-hunting week that is Prime Big Deal Days — we've decided to dedicate our live posts today to all things coffee.
From beans and grounds to automatic and manual espresso machines, today's agenda is simple: to celebrate caffeine in all forms. If you're not a coffee drinker, don't fret — we've added some special beverage- and drink-inspired posts to the schedule as well.
Feel free to pop back throughout the day to find the best deals we've found on Day 3 of Prime Big Deal Days. Cheers! 🥂
Got to be Breville 🫘
This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines for good reason.
This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.
Breville the Barista Express:
was AU$999 now AU$599 on Amazon
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