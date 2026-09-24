Blink and you'll miss it: this 70% off 4-pack camera deal will have your indoor and outdoor home security sorted in this early Prime Big Deal Days bargain

It's almost Amazon Prime Day 2.0 in Australia, with less than a week to go until Prime Big Deal Days start on Tuesday, September 29.

Early Prime Day deals are alive and well ahead of next week's member-exclusive sale, with discounts on Amazon's own devices, the latest tech, homewares, appliances, and more.

The star of the deals show right now is budget home security brand Blink, with up to 72% off its indoor and outdoor camera bundles on its Amazon storefront. Its most enticing deal is 70% off a new bundle, which pairs the Outdoor Camera 2K+ with the Mini 2K+ in a four-camera package.

Now just AU$91, the pack can provide more than enough protection for inside AND outside your home. Blink's cameras offer incredible features for a low cost, such as high-resolution live view, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and the accompanying free Blink app so users can monitor their homes when they're away. If you're an Alexa fan, you can also sync Blink cameras to the app, making it all the easier to control your smart home from your phone.

If this bundle doesn't quite tickle your fancy, there's a full list of deals on Blink's Amazon storefront that will cover all your home security needs. Blink's cameras come with a 30-day free trial for its subscription plan, which includes features like cloud footage backup and person detection. After the trial period, Blink's plans start from AU$4.95p/m for a basic subscription.

You'll need to act fast to grab this discount, though — Blink's bundle deal will finish by the end of Prime Week on Monday, October 5.

Save 70% (AU$217) Blink Outdoor Camera 2k+ and Mini 2k+ Bundle (4 Camera Deal): was AU$308 now AU$91 at Amazon Now 70% off, Blink has combined its Outdoor 2k+ and Mini 2k+ into an affordable home security package. You'll score two of each camera for the ultimate protection when you're away from home, and you'll get the Blink Sync Module 2, which allows you to store your footage locally. Better yet, you'll be able to check in on your home and view footage in 2K clear resolution, even at night and zoom in on all the nooks and crannies around your home. What a win.

If you're keen to expand your current Blink system or want to see what other devices the budget brand has to offer, I've rounded up 6 top picks below.

You'll need to act fast, though — these Blink discounts will also expire on Monday, October 5.

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