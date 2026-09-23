Early Amazon Prime Day Skechers deals — shop up to 56% off men's and women's sneakers, sandals and slides

If you're looking for an early Prime Day Skechers deal, you better run! 🏃🏼‍♀️‍➡️

Right now, early Amazon Prime Day deals are live ahead of next week's member-exclusive sale, with discounts across tech, homewares, appliances, and, of course, footwear.

One of my top-rated shoe brands, Skechers, has a plethora of great deals already available in the lead-up to the sale, with up to 56% off men's and women's shoes. I've gathered 18 of the best discounts right now, categorised into men's and women's sections below. If none of the styles below tickle your fancy, check out Skechers' Amazon storefront for its complete range of discounted sneakers, slides and sandals.

You'll need to act fast to nab one of these Skechers bargains, though, as some pairs have already sold out since I started tracking them this morning. And I also don't expect these prices to hang around longer than the final day of Prime Week, which falls on Monday, October 5.

Best Women's Skechers Prime Day deals

Best Men's Skechers Prime Day deals

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