The best headphones I've ever bought are $100 off at Amazon right now

I’ve gone on record before stating the following: the Apple AirPods Max are the best set of over-ear headphones I’ve ever used. They keep me entertained by pumping out Arsenal podcasts while I’m walking my husky in drab Scottish weather, noise-canceling features are class-leading, and these superb cans single-handedly saved my dream vacation last year by all-but-eliminating the constant wailing of peacocks that were residing on the grounds of my resort on the beautiful Hawaiian island of Kauai.

At time of writing, the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Canceling are on sale at Amazon for $449 . That’s the joint cheapest I've ever seen Apple's excellent over-ear audio gizmo go for, and a $100 saving over the normal $549 listing price certainly isn't to be sniffed at. Just note that this is a limited time deal, so it may only last a few more days.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

LIMITED TIME DEAL! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancelation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head-tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review we said that the combination of comfort, pristine audio quality and fantastic features (like Dolby Atmos support), is hard to beat. The Max also proves a doddle to pair with the best iPhones and the best iPads over Bluetooth.

The House that Bezos Build guarantees delivery for Prime members before June 16, meaning this is one of the best Prime Day Father’s Day deals I’ve seen in the build up to that 24 hours we all get to give props to our pops through material goods.

During Apple’s WWDC 24 mega event this past Monday, the company touted new features for its AirPods Pro . These include easier ways to interact with Siri should you want to decline a call in, say, a busy bus or crowded elevator. Now, you can nod your head to accept the AI assistant’s advice/incoming call or shake your cranium to ignore Siri’s suggestions/duck that unwanted call from an irritating sibling at 7:36am.

“Enhanced Dialogue” is also coming to tvOS, meaning you’ll be able to watch and listen to the best Apple TV Plus shows with the benefit of greater voice clarity. Again, The Big A only mentioned AirPods in relation to these new audio upgrades, so we’re not yet certain if the Max will also receive them. I’ll certainly be disappointed if they’re not compatible with the heavily-rumored Apple AirPods Max 2 .

Circling back to the Max that are currently available and on sale, they’re simply the finest set of over-ear headphones to ever cup my lobes. They’re super comfy, spatial audio can really increase my immersion levels while watching a movie or show on my Apple TV 4K (2022) , and they’re incredibly easy to pair with my iPhone 14 Pro and new iPad Pro 2024 . Hot damn is that Tandem OLED screen special.

With terrifically well balanced sounds, deep bass and impressive battery life, I’ve never had a better time in my life with a piece of audio tech. As I said up top, though, this is a limited time deal, so if you want to treat yourself to a pair of AirPods Max at they're currently reduced price, you better hurry.