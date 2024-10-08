AirPods Pro 2 are cheaper than AirPods 4 right now — this is the lowest price ever for Prime Day

I’m picky when it comes to the best earbuds, but AirPods Pro 2 give me that perfect balance of stunning sound, strong active noise cancellation and a durable, comfortable fit. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days inevitably brings the biggest AirPods deals, but I didn’t quite expect this deal to be this big.

Right now, the AirPods Pro 2 are just $168 at Amazon . That is a whopping 32% off the list price — the lowest ever price on Apple’s top tier earbuds. In fact, these buds are now actually cheaper than the new AirPods 4 with ANC.

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $168 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. And coming soon, they will be updated with FDA-authorized hearing aid capabilities.

So I could go into what we’ve said in the AirPods Pro 2 review — their impressive battery life, top tier noise cancelation, the U1 chip making it a cinch to find them, and stellar sound thanks to that H2 chip. But as someone who has spent the better part of five years reviewing earbuds both as my day job and in my own time, let me explain why I love them.

You see, my work and life put a lot of demands on earbuds, from being on inordinately loud public transport (including the London Underground’s Northern Line…IYKYK) to plenty of cardio and weightlifting from all angles. Out of all the true wireless options I’ve used, AirPods Pro 2 stand head and shoulders above the pack.

That fit is perfectly snug in my ears, even in the most intense of jostling while running or when alternating seating positions for bench presses. And in all of those moments, I’m making the most of the immersive sound quality (which is seemingly tweaked and improved with each software update).

And speaking of software updates, more and more features have been coming to the Pro 2 earbuds over time. Shout-out to the speedy multi-connection switching between my iPhone and Macbook, and giving me the opportunity to nod and shake my head to confirm or deny notification prompts. The amount of times I’ve been out in crowded spaces and just been able to subtly shake my head to stop a call from my mom has been impressive.

Finally, something that I think will be huge for my dad, the new Hearing health features — turning AirPods Pro 2 into a clinical-grade hearing aid. This feature is coming soon, and that social interpretation of someone wearing AirPods meaning “don’t talk to me” will be an interesting challenge.

But for what they offer and what they will offer at this super low price, this is one of the best October Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far.