Apple AirPods finally have a way to remove background noise from your phone calls — here's how

Apple AirPods Pro are set to get a helpful new feature in their next update — one that will greatly improve call quality to make it easier to hear someone who's either someplace windy or somewhere with lots of background noise.

Apple calls the feature Voice Isolation, and it uses machine learning running on the H2 chip in AirPods Pro or AirPods Pro 2 and the paired iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

According to Apple, Voice Isolation "isolates and enhances voice quality while removing significant background noise — like wind around the caller — for the listener."

The feature will be available via update in the fall, but could potentially appear in a developer update before then.

Developing...