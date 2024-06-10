Apple AirPods finally have a way to remove background noise from your phone calls — here's how

News
By
published

Say goodbye to construction and wind noise thanks to machine learning

Apple AirPods Pro worn by reviewer Alex Bracetti
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple AirPods Pro are set to get a helpful new feature in their next update — one that will greatly improve call quality to make it easier to hear someone who's either someplace windy or somewhere with lots of background noise. 

Apple calls the feature Voice Isolation, and it uses machine learning running on the H2 chip in AirPods Pro or AirPods Pro 2 and the paired iPhone, iPad, or Mac. 

According to Apple, Voice Isolation "isolates and enhances voice quality while removing significant background noise — like wind around the caller — for the listener."

The feature will be available via update in the fall, but could potentially appear in a developer update before then.

Developing...

Nick Pino
Nick Pino
Managing Editor, TV and AV

Nick Pino heads up the TV and AV verticals at Tom's Guide and covers everything from OLED TVs to the latest wireless headphones. He was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar (Tom's Guide's sister site) and has previously written for GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade. Not sure which TV you should buy? Drop him an email or tweet him on Twitter and he can help you out.

See more Audio News