New report says Apple is working on Meta-style smart glasses and AirPods with cameras

Apple has barreled into 2025 with a bevy of new products, including the upgraded M3 iPad Air and the iPhone 16e. And the most exciting gadgets are on the horizon.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman dropped a big recap report on Apple's start to 2025. but buried in there was news about Apple's next step with audio (and video). He claims that Apple is "actively developing" a new pair of AirPods with integrated cameras.

It's apparently part of an internal Apple push to explore more smart wearables, including smart glasses and the AirPods.

Apple going after Meta Ray-Ban glasses

The rumor mill has gone back and forth on whether or not Apple is even working on smart glasses.

This report hints that Apple is working on a device that would be similar to the Ray-Ban smart glasses from Meta. As Gurman hints, Apple could tightly integrate its AirPods with a set of AI glasses.

These would not be AR glasses, as the technology is still coming together.

"The cameras would help power AI features by gathering information on the surrounding environment," Gurman wrote.

The Meta Ray-Ban glasses have seen 2 million pairs sold so far, which is not bad for a nascent product category.

They can be used for listening to music, taking photos and recording video but also for accessing Meta AI on the go, whether you're looking for quick answers or even trying to pick out an outfit.

As Gurman reports, "if Apple can bring its design prowess, offer AirPods-level audio quality and tightly integrate the glasses with the iPhone, I think the company would have a smash hit. It’s mind-boggling that Apple hasn’t gotten there yet."

Visual Intelligence you wear

When Apple introduced the iPhone 16 lineup, the company also added the new Camera Control button that unlocks the Apple Intelligence feature Visual Intelligence — though that didn't turn on until the iOS 18.2 in December.

Visual Intelligence similar to Google Lens uses AI to help you learn about things you see in the world. For example, you can scan an event flyer with your camera that would add the event to your calendar. It could also tap into ChatGPT or Google search to find more information based on what is shown on the camera.

Presumably, you could ask Siri about your surroundings without needing to actually use your iPhone.

The problem is that Apple is openly and reportedly struggling with getting a revamped Siri off the ground. A lot hinges on Apple making Siri work the way it pitched last summer during WWDC 2024.

At the earliest, now, we might see this when iOS 19 launches in the fall, but that isn't a guarantee and could be pushed out to 2026. This would likely have a downstream affect on all of Apple's other products, including the much rumored smart home hub.

AirPods with Camera possible release window

Some reports have pointed toward a 2026 release for the AirPods with cameras, though Gurman has both hinted at a 2025 release and pointed toward a 2027 release, possibly alongside a set of smart glasses.

It's a fairly large window, and as mentioned, largely depends on whether or not Apple can actually get its AI tools under control.

What about the AirPods Pro 3?

If Apple doesn't launch cameras integrated AirPods this year, reports indicate that the AirPods Pro 3 would arrive with a number of other upgrades.

These include new sensors for health and temperature tracking, making them more like a wearable like a smart watch than just earbuds. The buds may also get a redesigned control system.

