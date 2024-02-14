Hurry! Amazon just took $100 off the AirPods Max in rare sale

The AirPods Max are some of the best headphones you can buy, but they cost a pretty penny. If you want to pick some up, now is a great time thanks to this limited-time sale at Amazon.

Right now the AirPods Max are $449 at Amazon. They're $100 off their usual price. Although they've sold for $429 in the past, this is the second-lowest price I've seen, and the AirPods Max don't sell for as low as this very often. This Amazon sale applies to three colors of the AirPods Max at Amazon, but Best Buy offers the same price in all five colors at time of writing. Make sure to snag this deal before it disappears.

The AirPods Max are some of the best headphones you can buy. Sure, they're expensive, but our AirPods Max review said "they don't disappoint despite the high price."

These are pretty much the ultimate premium headphones, especially for users within the Apple ecosystem. They have a sleek, luxurious design that's comfortable to wear. Plus, the touch controls are responsive and they pair instantaneously with your iPhone.

They're not the best-sounding headphones for audiophiles we've tested, but the AirPods Max still deliver great audio quality. With 40mm dynamic drivers in each cup, these headphones hand in crisp, balanced sound with strong bass. They also offer Adaptive EQ to tweak the sound profiles to your preferences, and Spatial Audio for realistic; 3D sound that automatically adjusts relative to your head's position.

The AirPods Max also have excellent active noise canceling capabilities, as low-frequencies of wind and the hum of busy streets were silenced in our tests. There's also transparency mode which is helpful for staying aware of your surroundings while listening to music.

As for battery life, the AirPods Max are rated for 20 hours of battery life, which we found to be accurate in our tests.

The AirPods Max don't often sell for this cheap, so make sure to snag this deal before it's gone. If you're looking for more sales, check out our Presidents' Day Apple deals coverage.