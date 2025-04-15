AirPods Max get a massive $70 discount at Amazon — don't miss out!

The AirPods Max are the shiny line-topper of Apple's headphone lineup. They're big, gorgeous — and very, very expensive.

Right now you can get them at a great price with a $70 discount. The AirPods Max with USB-C are now $479 at Amazon — time to get your hi-res on with that latest software update.

Apple AirPods Max USB-C: was $549 now $479 at Amazon The AirPods Max are a luxurious pair of headphones. They're made out of solid aluminum shells, have a futuristic stretchy mess headband, and connect seamlessly with all your Apple devices. We loved their excellent Spatial Audio presentation and solid sound quality in their 4-star review, and that remained unchanged with their USB-C update.

There's a lot to like about the AirPods Max. They're very comfortable, they look amazing, the list can (and does) go on and on.

But there's one thing that stands out to me beyond just about everything else — the controls. The Apple Watch-esque digital crown remains one of the best volume controls on a pair of Bluetooth headphones, and the ANC button is big and easy to find.

No fiddly touch controls, just simple, intuitive headphone brilliance. Loads of manufacturers could do with taking a leaf out of Apple's book here, instead of packing as many functions into a touch panel as possible.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The wired hi-res update is one of the biggest differences between this model and the older Lightning-connected option. I've been testing it recently, and while it's not a game-changing feature, it certainly brings an extra element to the sound quality.

They've been a pair of the best wireless headphones you can buy for a little while, although you've usually had to pay a pretty penny to get a pair on your head. This deal makes them a whole lot more affordable, thanks to that $70 reduction

Just remember to grab one of the best AirPods Max cases — the one in the box is dreadful.