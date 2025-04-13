5 record player accessories you absolutely need to buy

So you’ve got your first record player. You’ve been listening to your shiny new vinyl records, and you’re loving the extra tactility and warm sound that comes from the analog experience — but there’s something missing.

Believe me, I know how that feels. Welcome to a hobby that demands not just your time but a lot of your money.

I joke, but there are some extra gadgets you should add to your arsenal beyond one of the best record players to get the most out of your vinyl collection. They’re not even that expensive (well, not all of them).

Here’s my top record player accessories picks.

Keep it clean!

Vinyl records are about as analog as audio gets. The needle follows the groove and makes vibrations based on their profile. It’s like magic in motion, making sound from a microscopic wiggly line. But there’s a problem.

If there’s any dust, muck, or grime on your record, the needle can get fouled up. That means annoying snaps, crackles, and pops. That’s… not good. It can even wear down the stylus, so you’ll have to replace it more often.

Enter the vinyl cleaning kit. There are a couple you can get hold of — a couple of my favorites are the Pro-Ject Brush-it and Clean-it brushes or the brand new Goldring “EXTRACT” Stylus cleaning kit. Keep your records and your vinyl clean to make sure they’re always sounding their best!

Effectively, you’ll at least want an anti-static cleaning brush for your discs and then a small anti-static cleaner for the stylus.

Goldring EXTRACT: $49 at goldring.co.uk First things first, the price might change on this one. But it's got everything you could want to keep your stylus nice and clean. There’s a small brush to keep dust at bay and then a small pot of putty to get rid of more stubborn muck. There’s also a magnifying glass to see your stylus up close and ensure it’s been properly cleaned.

Pro-Ject Brush It: $19 at Amazon This is for brushing dirt off your records. Start in the middle and brush outwards to ward off unwanted dust and even larger particles like stray hairs. Make sure you give it a wash occasionally, otherwise, you'll put more dust on the record.

Keep it flat

You’ve just been to a record fair and come home with your new collection of old records. You pop your new-to-you copy of “Peace Sells … But Who’s Buying” on your player, sit back and hit play. But it sounds… bad!?

It’s all wobbly and woozy. It keeps changing speed, and Dave Mustaine sounds even more off-key than usual. Your record is warped!

That only means it's a bit bendy, which is carried through into the sound you hear. To try and fix this, one of the best things you can buy is a record clamp. It’s a kind of weight that you pop on the spindle of your player to flatten out a warped record.



They’re great. They’re also good for making sure that even unwarped records keep better time, as there’s no chance of the record moving around on the platter. My favorite is Pro-Ject’s “Clamp-It!”, but there are some other excellent options out there.

Pro-Ject Clamp It: $119 at Amazon The Clamp It slips over your records, and then screws down to make sure it stays in place. It’s a weighty device, made out of a solid block of aluminum. I couldn’t live without mine, and it’s one of the first things I recommend to people when they get into vinyl.

A new cartridge

Between the record and your ears, there are a couple of different things that the sound has to travel through before you can enjoy your music. The first thing in the signal chain is the cartridge — the bit that translates the wiggly groove into listenable sound.

A cartridge upgrade on a beginner turntable is a great way to get even better sound. It’ll house a better stylus and then more impressive internals. One of the best beginner upgrades over the standard cartridge in cheaper turntables is Goldring's excellent E3.

It’s a well-priced cartridge and brings some extra detail and control to your music.

One thing to double-check before buying a new cartridge is whether you can change out the unit. Some models have built-in cartridges. To find out, look for screws on top of the headshell at the end of the tone arm, and then a series of four wires coming out of the back of your stylus assembly.

Goldring E3: $119 at Amazon This stylus is the perfect upgrade. It will increase the detail you hear in your music and bring some spaciousness to recordings. It’s a bit tricky to fit, but once it’s in place, you won’t have to worry about taking it off. Until you want to upgrade again…

Some new speakers

So many new vinyl listeners end up with a turntable that features (shudder) built-in speakers. They’re fine — they play your records. But they can sound so much better.

The best way is to go and grab yourself a pair of powered speakers. Even the cheapest record players have RCA connectors on the back so that you can plug it in to superior sound makers.

There are options for every budget. One of my favorites is the spectacular Fluance Ri71i if you’re looking to spend around $400. But those on a budget should look at the Edifier MR4.

Edifier MR4: $99 at Amazon These baby speakers fit just about everywhere in the house and feature excellent sound for their diminutive size. They’ve got RCA connectors on the back to connect your record player, and there’s even Bluetooth to listen to music wirelessly.

Abolish static

Vinyl is a fickle beast. We’ve already talked about how dirt and muck can ruin the sound of your precious discs, but another enemy is waiting in the wings. Static.

Static can produce unwanted audio artifacts when you’re listening to music, as well as produce annoying noises during playback. To eliminate static, you’ll want an anti-static gun.

Milty Zerostat 3: $109 at Amazon This super simple device makes your vinyl sound its very best. Easy to use before you play your records, it eliminates static-induced pops and crackles. The Zerostat 3 is perfect if you live in a desert area or somewhere known for dry climates.

How cool is this? You just point the Milty Zerostat 3 at your record, and pull the trigger. Bam! Static gone. It’s a great addition to make sure that your records sound amazing.