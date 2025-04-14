Banish wasps from your home using this one non-toxic household item that pests hate

While enjoying the warmer weather, I’ve noticed that one pest has been relishing it too.

When I’ve been out in my backyard and inside my home, I've caught sight of a few pesky wasps hovering around. And as the temperature continues to climb, I know they will start to celebrate the warmer climes in greater abundance, if allowed.

Although I appreciate that all living creatures want to benefit from the warm weather, I’d prefer to keep wasps away from my home and avoid the threat of them building a nest.

But, rather than choosing a harmful approach to banish wasps or paying out for a pest removal expert, I favor a non-toxic solution to keep the wasps at bay.

Luckily, there is an ingredient you probably already have in your kitchen that you rely on each morning to make a fresh brew. Chris Hutton, storage expert and owner of Adam’s Selfstore, recommends using coffee grounds as a natural, no-cost deterrent, which keeps the wasps away before they decide to move in.

Wasps on the move

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

During the spring, wasps scout for quiet, undisturbed corners of our home to build their nests. Lofts, wall cavities, boiler cupboards and spare rooms are all hot spots that wasps will be happy to call home.

And although we often associate wasps with plaguing a summer barbecue while we grill food and sip a cool beer, Hutton explains that it’s early spring when they are most opportunistic. They quietly enter properties while our windows are still closed.

Once a queen wasp settles undisturbed, she’ll build a nest that can grow in size unnoticed until it becomes a dangerous problem and must be professionally removed.

How to deter wasps before they settle

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hutton says there is a simple solution to deter wasps before they settle, and it’s an ingredient you’ll find in your kitchen compost. In fact, it has more than one use, as I’m already saving this kitchen waste item to help create a healthy lawn.

"The smell released by smouldering coffee grounds overwhelms their senses and makes an area feel unsafe or unsuitable to settle in.”

He recommends using coffee grounds as a natural, no-cost deterrent to prevent wasps from settling in your home. “Wasps have a surprisingly strong sense of smell,” says Hutton. “They rely heavily on scent to identify potential nesting areas, and they’re incredibly sensitive to certain odors, coffee being one of them. The smell released by smouldering coffee grounds overwhelms their senses and makes an area feel unsafe or unsuitable to settle in.”

This solution is becoming increasingly popular with homeowners looking for a greener method to keep wasps away, while it’s cheap and safe to use around pets.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hutton recommends following these easy steps to stay ahead of wasps before they move in:

1. After making your coffee, allow the used grounds to dry out completely.

2. Place a spoonful in a fireproof container; something like an old metal dish, ceramic ramekin, or ashtray works well.

3. Carefully light the grounds with a match or lighter and let them smolder like incense.

4. The slow burn releases a strong, smoky aroma that wasps find overwhelming.

Hutton adds. “If you’ve had nests in certain areas before, a quiet loft corner or behind an air vent, place the coffee ground burner there once or twice a week.”

Where to place the coffee grounds

For the best result, Huttons recommends placing the coffee ground where wasps may enter or explore — think loft spaces, window sills, attic hatches, and near extractor fans. The trick can also be used outside to deter wasps from spoiling a BBQ.

So, when you’re enjoying your morning brew, remember to save your grounds to prevent wasps from invading your home and causing an infestation.