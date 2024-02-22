You can now create custom Chrome themes using AI — here’s how

How-to
By Jason England
published

Here’s how to create a one-of-a-kind Chrome theme using AI

How to create custom AI themes in Google Chrome
(Image credit: Future)

As part of the latest big Chrome update, AI has joined the party with three huge new features: smart tab organization, “Help me Write” letting you use prompts to let the tech behind Gemini populate text boxes, and (as this guide will tell you about) the ability to create your own custom themes.

Rather than relying on the many pre-built templates found in the Chrome store, you can use a variety of options to create a theme that is unique to you, and it’s simple to do so in five easy steps. Let’s go through them.

How to create custom AI themes in Google Chrome

Google has made it very simple to create your own AI theme. You just have to make sure you have the experimental AI features activated first before doing so.

Unfortunately for my fellow Britons (yes, my last name is a dead giveaway of my lineage), this feature is available only to users in the United States who are over 18-years-old. Of course, when this changes, we’ll update this guide and let you know.

1. Turn on experimental AI features

(Image: © Future)

Click the three dots on the right side of Chrome's browser bar, open Settings, and select Experimental AI. From here, turn on Try out Experimental AI features and click Relaunch.

2. Open a new tab in Chrome

(Image: © Future)

Once relaunched, open a new tab, head down to the bottom of the page and click Customize Chrome.

3. Time to change theme

(Image: © Future)

A dialogue side panel will appear to the right. You can pick from a bunch of pre-built themes, but for a one-of-a-kind design, click on Create with AI.

4. Let’s get creative

(Image: © Future)

Chrome’s AI theme generator isn’t a full blown text prompt-powered generator, but you do get several customization options. Use the first drop-down menu to pick a subject, then choose a style from the second list, and finally select the mood from the third. 

5 .Et Voila!

(Image: © Future)

Choose your main color and once you’re happy with the options you’ve picked, click Create, and watch Google’s AI work it’s magic. If you’re not 100% happy, you can keep clicking create until you get a theme that ticks all your boxes.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 53 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
1
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
$1,099
View Deal
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
(128GB 8GB RAM)
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 -...
Amazon
$419
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
3
ASUS Zenbook S 13 13.3" OLED...
antonline
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
4
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
5
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
6
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(1TB Silver)
7
ASUS - Zenbook S 13" 60Hz...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
8
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,429.99
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
9
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
10
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.