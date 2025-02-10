NotebookLM Plus now available with the Google One AI Premium subscription plan

Google Labs has announced that, starting today (Feb 10), NotebookLM Plus will be integrated into the Google One AI Premium subscription plan. This enhancement aims to provide users with advanced AI-powered tools to streamline their research and productivity tasks.



NotebookLM Plus is designed to assist users in efficiently managing and interpreting their information. The upgrade comes with several new key features to enhance the user experience. For instance, subscribers can now benefit from enhanced usage limits, with over five times the standard allowances for Audio Overviews, the number of notebooks and sources per notebook.



The platform, known for transforming written material into podcast-style audio discussions for easier consumption of complex information, can now be customized. Users now have the ability to tailor the style and length of notebook responses to better suit their preferences and needs, including interjecting their own thoughts and questions into the audio.

Integration into Google One AI Premium

The inclusion of NotebookLM Plus enhances the existing Google One AI Premium plan, which is priced at $19.99 per month. Current subscribers will automatically gain access to NotebookLM Plus without any additional cost. This integration complements existing benefits such as Gemini Advanced features in Gmail, Docs, and other Google applications, as well as 2 TB of cloud storage.



A longtime frontrunner of pushing AI in education, Google is introducing a 50% discount on the AI Premium plan for eligible U.S. students aged 18 and older. This offer reduces the monthly subscription fee to $9.99 for a duration of 12 months. Students can leverage this plan to transform course materials into engaging audio formats, create custom AI study aids using Gemini Advanced, and enhance their productivity across various Google applications.

Access and eligibility

Access will be granted to current and new subscribers today. A one-month free trial is available for new users who wish to explore the features of the Google One AI Premium plan before committing to a subscription. Students interested in this offer can verify their eligibility and subscribe through Google's official channels.

This strategic integration underscores Google's commitment to enhancing user productivity through advanced AI capabilities, making them more accessible to a broader audience and offering more sophisticated tools within the subscription umbrella.

