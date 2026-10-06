Google is taking away free access to these Gemini models — try these 7 free alternatives instead

If you’ve been using Gemini for free, some big changes are coming to the models you can access.

Starting October 9, 2026, free Gemini users will lose access to Gemini 3.6 Flash and 3.1 Pro, leaving 3.5 Flash-Lite as the only available model. Google AI Plus subscribers, who pay $4.99 a month, will also lose access to Pro but will retain both Flash and Flash-Lite.

That means anyone who wants the same level of Gemini access previously available for free will need to upgrade to the $19.99-a-month Google AI Pro plan. Existing Pro subscribers are getting something in return: access to Deep Think, which had previously been reserved for Google's more expensive AI tiers.

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Google is also introducing low, medium and high effort settings for Gemini's available models, giving users more control over how much compute the AI puts into completing a task and producing a thorough response.

With the free Gemini experience becoming considerably more limited, this is a good time to look at what else is available without another monthly subscription. Here are seven free AI alternatives worth trying.

The best free alternatives to Gemini 3.6 Flash and 3.1 Models

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ChatGPT GPT-5.6 Luna is an easy recommendation as an all-around free alternative to Gemini. It can handle everyday tasks including writing and editing, brainstorming, research, summarizing, coding, file analysis and answering everyday questions. Free users can also use the Think option when a task needs more reasoning.

Claude Sonnet 5.5 stands out for its strong ability to take on writing/editing tasks, plus its reasoning capability is equally commendable. Claude’s free model is also good at coding, following complex instructions, analyzing documents, and brainstorming.

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Perplexity earns a spot among this collection of free Gemini app alternatives, especially if you’re looking to find accurate information on whatever you’re researching. Perplexity does extensive web research and provides clickable sources for most of the claims it makes.

DeepSeek V4 is available for free if you sign in to use DeepSeek's official web chat or mobile app (available through the App Store and Google Play). Its strongest capabilities make it perfect for users who want to use it for coding, mathematics, logic, technical questions and complex problem-solving tasks.

Qwen can be accessed through its official web portal, which allows free users to take advantage of its 3.7-Plus, 3.8-Max and 3.8 Omni-Flash models. All three models are great for handling prompts presented in different languages and handling tasks themed around analyzing long documents, research, coding, reasoning and more complex jobs.

xAI’s Grok 5, which can be directly accessed through Twitter if you have an account, is another free alternative to Gemini worth considering. Its core strengths lie in providing the most accurate answers possible, reasoning, coding, providing up-to-date information, researching, brainstorming and having everyday conversations.

Kimi K3 is another free option you can use after logging in to gain access to it. It’s particularly strong when it comes to handling complex research tasks and analyzing a large set of documents.

Bottom line

The Gemini app and its free Flash-Lite model can still do plenty of work for you. But if you’re looking to move beyond your regular reliance on Google’s chatbot, it might be worth considering a move over to either of the seven models detailed above. ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity provide the perfect trio of alternative free AI tools worth using, while Grok, DeepSeek, Qwen and Kimi serve as the backup chatbots that should stay in your “no-cost AI” rotation.

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