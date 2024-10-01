Android 16 could launch sooner than expected — here’s what we know

We're used to a new version of Android arriving just as the summer ends, with Google's phone software launching and then rolling out to Android phones in the closing months of year. But a recent leak suggests that Android 16 could change all that.

Specifically, an Android Authority report has indicated that the next version of Android will launch much sooner than expected, with Android 16 potentially arriving as soon as the second quarter of next year.

That may not be the only change for Android 16. Google could also be changing up its code name practices, moving away from picking names in alphabetic order.

But first the date change. As you may recall, Google typically releases the next generation of its OS between August and October. Most recently, Android 15 landed last month for Google phones and is making its way to other Android devices. But the Android Authority report cites a Compatibility Definition Document for Android 15 that refers to the next release of Android happening in "25Q2" two separate times.

This is reportedly due to changes how Android's developed, with Google finally moving Android to a trunk-based development model in order to improve platform stability.

That's not the only evidence of a switch in Android release dates. One note in the patch that implemented a new API in the Bluetooth stack mentions the same 25Q2 window. For reference, Google has internally referred to use dates for Android releases since the first trunk-stable release, Android 14 QPR2.

(Image credit: Mishaal Rahman/Android Authority)

It isn't just the release date that is apparently changing, as another report claims that Android 16 will come with the codename Baklava. This is a change from Google's normal naming trends, which have been alphabetical since Android 1.5 with the codename cupcake in 2009. This revelation came from a tip by developer teamb58, who found lines of code in the Android Open Source Project (ASOP) that hint at the new name change.

We still don't know much about actual feature changes arriving in Android 16, although there are hints that Google could make a change that is somewhat reminiscent of the iPhone 16. Supposedly, the new OS will let users better customize their notification and quick settings panels. This includes the notification panel only taking up a portion of the screen, meaning you can quickly change settings without having to swap back and forth.

If Google is planning to release updates more often then it could mean that we see more rapid OS updates, but with fewer features. Still, we won't know for certain until the official announcement of Android 16. In the meantime, you can plan to grab one of the best Android phones in preparation for the newest OS next year.