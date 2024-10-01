Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units reveal design change — what you need to know

A recent leak supposedly showing dummy models of Samsung's next flagship have given us a glimpse at the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design in more detail — including rounded corners and larger cameras.

Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to debut in the early part of next year and leaks have been rolling out thick and fast. This latest comes via Online Solitaire, and corroborates earlier reports the Galaxy S25 Ultra will sport a redesigned chassis. The images in question, shared in partnership with @xleaks7, show off an aluminum dummy of the upcoming phone and while there's no mistaking the Galaxy design ethos, there are some noticeable changes.

The model shows off the Galaxy S25 Ultra's body, including cutouts for the assumed primary, ultrawide, and periscope lenses alongside the laser autofocus, LED flash, and 3x telephoto camera. According to the report, the new model comes in at 6.41 x 3.05 x 0.32 inches. If we compare it to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which measures 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 inches, the new phone is slightly taller, narrower and thinner than its predecessor, although not by much.

(Image credit: Online Solitaire x XLEAKS7)

One of the biggest changes is the new rounded corners, meaning Samsung is finally turning away from the sharpened edges it has used in other models. This will hopefully allow the phone to be more comfortable in the hand and resemble the iPhone 16 in shape.

The only downside to these dummy units is that they don't tell us much about how the phone will run. However, a recent Geekbench leak has stated some of the apparent scores for Samsung's next phone, and they managed to compete with the iPhone 16 Pro thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. That new chip does come with a downside though, as leaks indicate that Qualcomm has increased the price of the new Snapdragon chips.

We are still a ways away from the S25 series seeing release, with the earliest possible announcement perhaps to come during CES 2025 in January. Until then we will keep our hub for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra updated with all the news and rumors as we hear them.

