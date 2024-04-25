Google Gemini on Android could soon summarize PDFs and other files — here’s what you need to know

A recent report has indicated that Google could update the Google Gemini App on Android to allow uploads of more types of files.

Currently, the AI-powered app only accepts image files, but a recent report from AssembleDebug and Android Authority suggests Google is readying the app to allow PDF and other file types.

This would give the Android Gemini app a feature not currently available on the Gemini web app as it can only take in images or text.

According to the report's images, the option to upload different kinds of files currently appears in the app, although it doesn't function. However, the report suggests that its appearance indicates that the update is relatively close.

Uploading documents to an AI gives users several options that would otherwise take considerably more time. The Gemini app could, in theory, quickly scan the document and easily compile all the necessary information for the user. It would then be possible for the AI to summarize the document's contents, and even discuss the files with the user.

How is else is Google improving its AI app?

Google’s Gemini app has seen steady improvements over the past few months, but there has recently been a surge in potential improvements. Recently we heard that a major upgrade for the app will soon produce answers as they’re generated, rather than making users wait for a complete answer. Google may also be adding a new toggle that lets Gemini access your device's location for better search results, or allow you to set your preferred music provider , including Spotify and YouTube Music.

While smartphone hardware has arguably stagnated, the growing power of AI and its related features means it will continue to be one of the primary focuses of phone makers for the foreseeable future. While the addition of new file type support to an app may not be groundbreaking, it is the kind of crucial addition that will expand the overall user experience and enable further functionality down the line.

If you are interested in trying out Google Gemini then we have a few articles to help you test out Google’s AI app, for instance here are 7 great Google Gemini AI prompts to try this weekend.