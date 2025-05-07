Google Gemini finally has an iPad app — better late than never

Gemini is one of the best AI chatbots you can use to get all kinds of stuff done, but iPad owners didn't have access to an official app to take advantage of any of it. Thankfully, that's changed, as Google has launched an iPad version of its AI app, which you can download now from the App Store.

As first spotted by 9To5Google, iPad users will no longer see a letterboxed version of the iPhone app with its tiny keyboard, making using Gemini a rather unpleasant experience. Now, it's a whole iPad-ready experience that's a lot like the one offered on any of the best Android tablets.

Whether you use your iPad in portrait or landscape, the Gemini app will fill the screen with useful information and a clean interface. If you've ever hit the Gemini website on an iPad, you have a pretty good idea of what the app looks and functions like.

Since this is a true iPad app, it supports split-screen multitasking, so you can open Gemini while working on something else. This increases its usefulness since you won't have to flip back and forth between Gemini and your documents or other apps.

All of the Gemini functions remain in the iPad app. You can chat (with a proper iPad keyboard), use Gemini Live to chat with the AI chatbot with your voice, and all the other good stuff you've come to expect on smaller screens.

Outside of the iPad app, Google also announced that it'll bring the AI's Audio Overviews feature to more than 45 languages globally after launching for English in March.

