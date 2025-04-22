I use Gemini every day — here are 7 prompts I can’t live without

Over the past year, I’ve gradually woven Google’s Gemini AI into my daily workflow. I use it mostly for brainstorming ideas, but I have also used it extensively for streamlining repetitive tasks.

Gemini's native integration with Google Workspace — across Docs, Sheets, Gmail, and more — has made it a particularly convenient and intuitive tool for day-to-day projects.

One of Gemini’s standout strengths is its accessibility. Unlike other chatbots, many of its core features are available at no additional cost, making it a practical option for users who want that extra AI support without a subscription.

After months of testing, experimenting and uncovering hidden efficiencies (including Gemini Gems, which are surprisingly helpful), here are seven prompts I use daily.

They deliver high value to my workflow and can be applied to a variety of tasks if tweaked slightly. In the sections that follow, I’ll break down each one and highlight the specific Gemini features that make them work — so you can start integrating them into your own workflow.

1. Drafting documents

Prompt: “Rewrite this in a [tone/style] that’s more [professional, casual, persuasive]”

Whenever I need to tweak an email, presentation or document, I’ll lean into Gemini for help. For example, it nails tone when I want to write something that is urgent, while still being polite.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While ChatGPT can do this too, it’s the Workspace integration that makes Gemini the best option. Gemini edits in place, so there’s no copy/pasting.



In order of suitability, I either use Gemini 2.0 Flash or Gemini 1.5 Flash with this prompt.

2. Summarization

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: “Summarize this article in 3 bullet points”

I have found from testing chatbots, that Gemini cuts through fluff and extracts key takeaways from long articles, research papers, or even YouTube videos (with a transcript), making it a massive time-saver. Users can paste a link or text directly for faster results.



The best tool for this prompt is either NotebookLM or the stand-alone Audio Overviews feature. Both offer AI-generated summaries that give you the option to listen to the document for hands-free understanding. The summaries are narrated by realistic AI voices, which I have found helpful for multitasking.

3. Brainstorming

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prompt: “Brainstorm 10 creative ideas for [topic]”

Sometimes great ideas come to me when I need them. Other times they come at 3 am or not at all. When I’m stuck on ideas for everything from birthday parties and gift suggestions to dinner and character names, I turn to Gemini because its brainstorming feature is shockingly good.



I often use Gemini Live to brainstorm in real-time, which helps me feel as though I’m discussing the topic with an actual person. The conversational interface is really good at generating creative ideas on the fly.

4. Explanations

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: “Explain [complex topic] like I’m 10 years old”

Nearly every day I’ll click on a news story. After summarizing it, sometimes I am still left with questions. Using this prompt, Gemini breaks down tough concepts (coding, finance, science) in simple terms. I’ve used this to understand everything from stock markets to AI neural networks without Googling for hours.



The best tools for the job are either Gemini 2.5 Pro (Experimental) or Gemini 2.0 Flash. I use them interchangeably because they both help with explanations in unique ways. For this prompt, I’d use Gemini 2.0 Flash but if the later part was dropped, I’d opt for Gemini 2.5 Pro to get a more extensive summary.

5. Structured guidance

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: “Give me a step-by-step plan to [goal]”

I’m currently improving my Spanish with NotebookLM, but I didn’t just jump into it without a plan. For structured guidance to help with goals that I know I can stick with, Gemini is useful for curating custom action plans.

Whether it’s learning a skill, planning a trip, or starting a side gig, Gemini provides helpful guidance.

NotebookLM and Audio Overviews are really great tools for “hands free” learning. While I have put together a daily plan to improve my Spanish, I wouldn’t use NotebookLM every day for a step-by-step plan.

If I was looking for something more like a workout schedule or meal guide, I would opt for Gemini 2.0 or Gemini 2.5 Pro (Experimental) or even Gemini with personalization.

6. Advice

(Image credit: Google / Future)

Prompt: “Act as a [role] and give me advice on [situation]”

Gemini’s role-playing is surprisingly useful. I’ve "consulted" a fictional marketing expert, career coach, and even a therapist (for light self-reflection).

I’ve also leaned on Gemini Live for a variety of reasons. Once when I was having a particularly tough day, I let Gemini Live know what was going on and it made me feel surprisingly better.

While it’s no substitute for a licensed therapist or a trusted friend, I have found it to be really helpful when those options aren’t available.



Gemini Live is the tool I use most for prompts similar to this one. Something to note, even when you chat live with the model, it still offers a transcript.

I find this helpful as I definitely can’t remember all the ideas Gemini shares without it.

7. Avoiding mistakes

(Image credit: Fox via Giphy)

Prompt: “What are the most common mistakes beginners make in [hobby/job/skill]?”

Before diving into something new, even before I ask Gemini to make a plan, I ask Gemini for pitfalls to avoid. It’s saved me time, money, and frustration in learning languages, graphic design, and even gardening.

For example, I knew I wanted to improve my Spanish but since I hadn’t studied it since high school, I wondered if it was worth it. Gemini helped me avoid burnout and actually stick with it.



You’ve probably heard the saying, “Hindsight is 20/20.” Using AI as my foresight, I’ve been able to avoid mistakes that I might have had to learn the hard way otherwise.

Final thoughts

Whether I want to save time on research and writing, get expert-style advice with clear explanations, or work smarter within the Google ecosystem, Gemini stands out as a versatile and accessible AI assistant.

A key advantage is that many of its core features are free, offering significant value without requiring a subscription.

After extended use, it’s clear that Gemini can handle complex prompts, surface hidden features like Gemini Gems and become a dependable part of any workflow.