I’ve tested every major AI chatbot in 2025 — these 5 prompts never fail me

I've spent countless hours knee-deep in AI chatbot testing. I’ve pushed these bots to do just about everything from brainstorm ideas to explain global politics and even help me decide between two skincare serums.

After hundreds of prompts (and plenty of duds), I’ve found a handful that consistently deliver across platforms, tone and complexity.

Whether you're an AI beginner or a prompt pro, these five prompts are versatile, reliable, and surprisingly effective for whatever chatbot you choose. Whether your favorite is ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, DeepSeek or a combination of them all, these prompts will work for them.

These prompts are the ones I come back to again and again — for work, learning and occasionally for life advice at 2 a.m. Here’s what made the cut.

1. The “Explain like I’m a genius 10-year-old” prompt

When to use it: This is my go-to prompt when I want to understand something complex but don’t have time for hours reading a textbook or the time to watch a TED talk. However, because I don’t want the concept explained in unicorns and hot dogs, I threw “genius” in there to give a bit of a more mature grasp.



Prompt: “Explain [topic] in simple but not dumbed-down terms. Use one vivid analogy and break it into three key takeaways. Assume I’m smart but unfamiliar with jargon.”

Why it works:

ChatGPT-4o delivers clever analogies that stick — like “quantum bits are spinning coins until observed.”

delivers clever analogies that stick — like “quantum bits are spinning coins until observed.” Claude 3 structures each answer with organized thoughts and digestible pieces.

structures each answer with organized thoughts and digestible pieces. Gemini tends to go off the deep end, but adding “vivid analogy” reins it in to help make any topic more comprehensive.

tends to go off the deep end, but adding “vivid analogy” reins it in to help make any topic more comprehensive. Pro tip: If the explanation feels too basic, follow up with, “Now give me the PhD version — with one surprising real-world application.”

2. The “Fix my writing” prompt

When to use it: After writing an email, post, or even a LinkedIn update, sometimes it still feels like a draft. If something feels off or a particular detail might be missing, I’ll use this prompt to help catch what I missed.

Sometimes you just don’t know until you ask, that’s where chatbots can really lend a hand.

Prompt: “Rewrite this [email/post] to sound more [concise/persuasive/witty]. Keep it under [X words]. Flag vague phrases and suggest three stronger opening lines.”

Why it works:

Claude 3 is exceptional at tone and structure.

is exceptional at tone and structure. ChatGPT-4o gets creative, sometimes unexpectedly, offering new perspectives.

gets creative, sometimes unexpectedly, offering new perspectives. Perplexity can fact-check stats or offer citations when asked.

can fact-check stats or offer citations when asked. Real-world win: Claude helped me cut 40% of the fluff from a LinkedIn post — and ChatGPT gave me a better opening line that boosted engagement by 3x.

3. The “Decision clarity” prompt

When to use it: When I’m stuck between two very important decisions and can’t stop overthinking to the point of endless anxiety, I’ll use this prompt to help. Seeing how the chatbot lays out the pros and cons of each scenario is really helpful and can help my decision making.



Prompt: “I’m deciding between [Option A] and [Option B] for [context]. List 3 pros/cons of each. Then say: ‘If you prioritize X, go with Y.’ Add one hidden risk I might not be considering.”

Why it works:

Gemini is strong with logical, data-backed comparisons.

is strong with logical, data-backed comparisons. Claude 3 identifies emotional blind spots you might miss.

identifies emotional blind spots you might miss. Perplexity can pull real-time reviews or third-party info.

can pull real-time reviews or third-party info. Pro tip: To pressure-test your decision, add: “Now argue against my top choice like a brutally honest best friend."

4. The “Instant expert” prompt

When to use it: I have used this prompt a lot in my personal life when I am struggling to understand information given to by the school for my special needs daughter.

With so many acronyms and legal information, I’m not always sure what it all means. I’ve also used this in Board of Education meetings when I need to understand all sides of the argument before a vote. This prompt helps me understand a topic fast.

Prompt: “Give me a 60-second overview of [topic]. Include: 1) core idea, 2) why people care, 3) one controversy, and 4) a smart question to ask in conversation.”

Why it works:

ChatGPT-4o offers great “wow factor” questions to help me thoroughly understand.

offers great “wow factor” questions to help me thoroughly understand. Perplexity pulls in recent developments and web sources.

pulls in recent developments and web sources. Claude offers balanced, nuanced summaries on controversial topics.

offers balanced, nuanced summaries on controversial topics. Optional twist: Add “Explain like I’m making small talk at a networking event” to keep it conversational."

5. The “Time-travel therapy” prompt

When to use it: When I’m reflecting on my life choices or trying to get deeper into a character arc (both happen often), I use this prompt to go deep.

Prompt: “Pretend I’m 25 and asking for advice about [topic]. Give me three lessons, one counterintuitive insight, and one comforting truth you wish you knew then.”

Why it works:

Claude 3 delivers surprisingly moving, introspective advice.

delivers surprisingly moving, introspective advice. ChatGPT-4o adds tough love with just the right tone.

adds tough love with just the right tone. Gemini sometimes layers in data-backed context (e.g., average age of career pivots, savings stats, etc).

sometimes layers in data-backed context (e.g., average age of career pivots, savings stats, etc). Creative use: Try this for fiction writing too: “What would my main character regret not learning sooner?”

Final thoughts

These prompts work because they give structure to AI responses without rambling walls of text. They bring out each chatbot’s unique strengths, which is why I often use them collectively or tap several with the same prompt.

These prompts are also scalable across real-world use cases. They are helpful at work, creative writing, learning new concepts and even parenting.

I've used them to prep for high-stakes meetings, brainstorm smarter and make better decisions. They’re the prompts I trust when I need clarity fast.

Have a ride-or-die prompt of your own? I’d love to hear it. Drop it in the comments or tag me — I’m always on the lookout for prompt gold.