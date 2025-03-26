Google Gemini Gems now available to all users without a subscription

All Google Gemini users can now access Gemini Gems for free, allowing for a more tailored chatbot experience without a subscription.

Google offers five premade gems that users can interact with: Brainstomer, Career Guide, Coding Partner, Learning Coach and Writing Editor. However, for greater control, you can create your own Gem using Google’s easy-to-use instructions box. Inform Gemini what you want the Gem to do and what parameters it needs to take into account, and Gemini will then create the Gem with these instructions implemented.

Gems are available to all users over the age of 18 and can be found on both the web and Gemini’s Android and iOS apps. But you can only make new ones via gemini.google.com. When you arrive, look for the Gem manager in the account menu on mobile, or on the side panel while on the web.

Gemini's Gem page on web browser

(Image credit: Future)

The Gems are surprisingly simple to craft and but can go into a surprising amount of detail when set with the right parameters. We attempted to use the feature to create a fitness coach to see just how well Gems work. While there were some limitations, namely that the Gem didn’t ask about certain starting factors, like weight, it was still quite impressive. The fitness Gem was able to create a solid workout plan while also factoring in health conditions, often missed by some of the best workout apps.

Google is offering more features than ever before

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL using the Gemini assistant

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This isn’t the only big addition from Gemini in recent weeks. We recently saw that Google Sheets got a massive AI overhaul that’s powered by Gemini. The new update uses AI to analyze data faster, finding correlations, trends, outliers and more insights. Not only that, Gemini can also automatically turn your spreadsheets into charts for easier reading of that data.

If you are a paid user, you have more to look forward too as Gemini recently unveiled Gemini 2.5. Google claims that the new model is capable of enhanced reasoning, coding proficiency and multimodal functionalities, and analyze complex information, incorporate contextual nuances and draw logical conclusions with unprecedented accuracy.

Gemini giving users the ability to make their chatbot more specialized is great to see, but it's come a little late. ChatGPT gave free users the option to use custom GPTs almost a year ago. That said, you can't make custom GPTs yourself without a subscription, so Gems have an advantage for free users here, even if you can only make them via a browser.

Let us know what Gems you’ve created and how you found the experience.

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

