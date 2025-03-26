Galaxy Z Flip 7 could finally fix the one thing that has prevented me from using Samsung’s flip phones

For the past couple of years, I’ve desperately wanted to make the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 my daily driver. But despite how I say they’re perfect for me as a content creator, there’s been one thing that’s been preventing me from using them.

They don’t offer Samsung DeX and that’s a big deal.

With Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors continuing to heat up, like how it's tipped to be introduced at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event presumably alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I’m hopeful that Samsung brings this helpful feature to its flip-phone style foldable.

I know fully well what advantages DeX provides me because I ditched my laptop for 2 weeks using the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as a replacement, complete with a wireless keyboard and mouse that makes for the ultimate on-the-go setup.

Honestly, I still don’t understand Samsung’s logic about excluding DeX from the Galaxy Z Flip line — especially now more than ever. Here’s why.

The cheaper Galaxy S24 FE has it

(Image credit: Future)

In my Galaxy S24 FE review, I specifically mention how it’s the newest Galaxy phone you can buy that has support for Samsung DeX. This is important because of how Samsung prices it below the standard Galaxy S24 models, which I argue has more value than the comparably sized Galaxy S24 Plus.

If Samsung’s able to get DeX onto a phone that’s priced at $649, then it should absolutely bring it to a phone that costs $1,099.

Another point I want to make is that the Galaxy S24 FE features an Exynos 2400e chip with 8GB of RAM, which isn’t any better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM that made it to the most recent Galaxy Z Flip 6.

You can’t tell me that DeX requires heavy processing power to run.

Adds even more utility

(Image credit: Future)

One thing I’ve learned from using Samsung DeX on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is how I can use DeX on a monitor, while also continuing to run apps on the phone itself. However, I think it could be much better on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

This is because of how it could lean on one of its flex modes to effectively act as a camera for video calls. I use Google Meet all the time for work and I often have relied on the inferior selfie cameras of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, rather than using the better rear cameras.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 7, I bet you could lean on the rear cameras and its rumored larger, outer display for video calls — all by folding it in such a way where the rear cameras face you.

Flip-style phones have proven to me that they’re the superior phone for today’s creators, mainly in how they’re better for vlogging and self recording. For example, I like using camcorder mode on both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 2024 because of how it feels more natural to record video.

What I’m getting at here is that Samsung DeX would only prove how the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be more versatile than the average phone.

It could be the one thing an iPhone Flip doesn’t get

(Image credit: #iOS Beta News / Tom's Guide)

Apple’s clearly taking its time developing its first foldable iPhone, with the rumors hinting at a 2026 release for an iPhone Flip — and potentially into 2027.

That’s a long time from now, but Samsung can’t afford to sit back and only give the Z Flip 7 modest upgrades. It’s not like we’ve heard rumors about Apple developing some kind of desktop-like interface for its iPhones.

Samsung DeX could be a defining feature that could give the Galaxy Z Flip 7 an edge over whatever Apple decides to make first. Currently, iPhones can only provide a mirrored experience when using AirPlay to stream wirelessly to a compatible device — or through USB-C to HDMI. Now, the problem here is that the iPhone’s screen always remains on when it’s mirroring.

This isn’t a problem for Samsung DeX because I can turn off my Galaxy phone while still using DeX on a monitor, or simply use my phone to act as a cursor for DeX.

This is yet another compelling reason for Samsung to bring DeX to the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It would be a distinguishing feature over whatever Apple introduces with its foldable iPhone.