Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design just shown off on video from every angle with seemingly accurate dummies
It seems Samsung isn't too bothered about symmetry
We've just got our best look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge yet thanks to new footage of dummy units.
The Sinza, a Korean YouTuber (via Android Authority), has published a new video with what they claim to be Galaxy S25 Edge dummies, based on what's been seen so far of the mysterious fourth Galaxy S25 family member.
And they certainly look convincing, even if we should still carry some healthy skepticism about the accuracy of their source.
The Galaxy S25 Edge's thin design is on full show in the video, with The Sinza holding the dummies next to a Galaxy S25 Ultra for comparison. The S25 Ultra is hardly a thick phone, but the S25 Edge is could be almost 30% thinner, going by both previous size rumors and The Sinza's measurements of the dummies.
We can also see two of the rumored colors for the Galaxy S25 Edge shown off in the video. There's no sign of the light blue variant Samsung is apparently going to sell, but The Sinza's dummies are clad in the silver color we've already seen Samsung demo, and the black version that's been MIA until now.
Getting to the bottom of things
Looking at the bottom edge of the Galaxy S25 Edge dummies reveals the shocking sight of an uncentered USB-C port.
This isn't a common sight on phones, and usually the result of some kind of internal compromise, such as the size of the battery on the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro. In the Galaxy S25 Edge's case, the thinness of the device is all but guaranteed to be the reason why the charging port is a little off to the right when looking at the phone face-down.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
There's still a SIM tray visible on the bottom edge too. This is a nice surprise since Samsung could easily have decided to go eSIM-only in the name of slimming the Galaxy S25 Edge as much as possible. But keeping the option for a physical SIM open would be a nice practical touch.
We saw a version of the Galaxy S25 Edge strung up on display at Unpacked, but even with the new angles offered by these dummies, there's still a lot of uncertainty that likely won't be addressed until the phone's rumored April release.
But there are still plenty of other rumors to check out, such as claims that the S25 Edge will feature a reasonable price similar to that of a Galaxy S25 Plus, and a 2K display and a titanium midframe, but performance potential possibly behind the other Galaxy S25 models, despite using the same chip.
More from Tom's Guide
Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could finally fix the one thing that has prevented me from using Samsung’s flip phones
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge