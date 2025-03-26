Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design just shown off on video from every angle with seemingly accurate dummies

We've just got our best look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge yet thanks to new footage of dummy units.

The Sinza, a Korean YouTuber (via Android Authority), has published a new video with what they claim to be Galaxy S25 Edge dummies, based on what's been seen so far of the mysterious fourth Galaxy S25 family member.

And they certainly look convincing, even if we should still carry some healthy skepticism about the accuracy of their source.

세계최초..직접 보여드림. 갤럭시S25 엣지 미리 보고 가세요. 목업 직접 공수해왔습니다 - YouTube Watch On

The Galaxy S25 Edge's thin design is on full show in the video, with The Sinza holding the dummies next to a Galaxy S25 Ultra for comparison. The S25 Ultra is hardly a thick phone, but the S25 Edge is could be almost 30% thinner, going by both previous size rumors and The Sinza's measurements of the dummies.

(Image credit: YouTube/The Sinza)

We can also see two of the rumored colors for the Galaxy S25 Edge shown off in the video. There's no sign of the light blue variant Samsung is apparently going to sell, but The Sinza's dummies are clad in the silver color we've already seen Samsung demo, and the black version that's been MIA until now.

(Image credit: YouTube/The Sinza)

Getting to the bottom of things

Looking at the bottom edge of the Galaxy S25 Edge dummies reveals the shocking sight of an uncentered USB-C port.

(Image credit: YouTube/The Sinza)

This isn't a common sight on phones, and usually the result of some kind of internal compromise, such as the size of the battery on the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro. In the Galaxy S25 Edge's case, the thinness of the device is all but guaranteed to be the reason why the charging port is a little off to the right when looking at the phone face-down.

There's still a SIM tray visible on the bottom edge too. This is a nice surprise since Samsung could easily have decided to go eSIM-only in the name of slimming the Galaxy S25 Edge as much as possible. But keeping the option for a physical SIM open would be a nice practical touch.

(Image credit: YouTube/The Sinza)

We saw a version of the Galaxy S25 Edge strung up on display at Unpacked, but even with the new angles offered by these dummies, there's still a lot of uncertainty that likely won't be addressed until the phone's rumored April release.

But there are still plenty of other rumors to check out, such as claims that the S25 Edge will feature a reasonable price similar to that of a Galaxy S25 Plus, and a 2K display and a titanium midframe, but performance potential possibly behind the other Galaxy S25 models, despite using the same chip.