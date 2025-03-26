Pixel 10 could include a repurposed ‘Pixie’ assistant — but what actually happened?

Back in 2023 we heard rumors of a new Pixel-exclusive AI assistant from Google, dubbed Pixie at the time. This didn’t appear on Pixel 9, as speculated, but a report earlier month suggested that Pixie could be repacked for Pixel 10.

Now, a report from 9to5Google, could shed more light on what’s been going on.

According to a report from The Information, Pixie was supposed to be an AI Agent that was able to “complete tasks across different apps”. Sadly, though, the software was inevitably scaled back to stop it from competing with Google’s flagship AI, Gemini.

That directive apparently came straight from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and this meant Pixie was essentially split in half. The first half is the AI-powered Pixel Screenshots app, and the other a generic “features for the Gemini assistant.”

However, it goes without saying that none of these things are close to what was originally rumored for Pixie. This could be the reason why the idea may be getting repurposed as “Pixel Sense” on Pixel 10.

What does this mean for Pixel 10?

Knowing the reasons why Pixie failed to materialize is important because it means the rumored “Pixel Sense” feature isn’t just going to be a repackaged version of the exact same AI. Instead, Google is likely to be offering something AI-related for Pixel owners without necessarily getting in the way of what the cross-device Gemini can do.

Leaks suggest Pixel Sense is a feature that can offer assistance and "predictive suggestions.” But it seemingly isn’t something you can speak to, or give commands. Instead, it sounds more like Samsung Galaxy S25’s Now Brief, which learns from your behavior and interests to offer personalized notifications and recommendations throughout the day.

This will apparently involve grabbing data from different apps, including the likes of Chrome, Calendar, Maps, Screenshots, YouTube, and so on. All the Google-made apps, essentially, though this won’t discount the possibility of new apps linking in with Pixel Sense at some point in the future.

There’s also been some mention of an app called Aurelius, though it isn’t clear what this new app might offer.

Here’s hoping that we find out more at Google I/O, which is happening in late May. In the meantime, you can read all the latest news and rumors about Google’s upcoming phone in our Google Pixel 10 hub.