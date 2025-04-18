Forget Bixby — Perplexity could soon come to your Samsung phone

You may have noticed that AI assistants are everywhere right now. They are in our browsers, our phones, and even in our Ray-Bans. From AI giants like Apple's Siri, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, it seems as though we find a new use for these chatbots every day.

Now, these giants have even more competition as Perplexity is about to show up on your Android, too.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Perplexity has struck a deal with Motorola to bring its AI assistant to the upcoming Razr foldable, which is expected to be announced on April 24.

Also mentioned in the same report, Perplexity AI is in discussions with Samsung to integrate its AI assistant into Galaxy smartphones. While these talks are still in the early stages, the potential collaboration could offer Samsung users an alternative to existing AI assistants like Google Gemini and Samsung's own Bixby.

What is Perplexity?

Perplexity AI is most similar to Google in that users rely on it for quick searches. However, more than a search engine, the AI offers a range of features that set it apart from standard search engines and make the experience more interactive.

For example, users can ask questions in plain English (or other supported languages), and Perplexity responds with a direct answer or explanation, rather than just a list of links as you might get with a Google search. The answers are phrased in a conversational way, similar to interacting with assistants such as ChatGPT or Gemini.

Up until now, Perplexity AI has been accessible across multiple platforms, including web browsers on desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, by visiting their official website, perplexity.ai.

The Chrome extension, designed for those who prefer browser integrations, is available for download from the Chrome Web Store. In addition, Perplexity has introduced a native application for macOS, requiring macOS 13.0 or later, available to download from the Mac App Store.

Availability

While nothing is confirmed yet, it’s clear that Perplexity could soon be part of a larger segment of the Android ecosystem.

Motorola has already started teasing the new Razr, and this could be one of the first phones designed with Perplexity’s AI baked into the interface from day one.

But Motorola might not be the only partner in Perplexity’s pipeline. The company is reportedly also in early talks with Samsung to bring its assistant to Galaxy devices, which would be a major shake-up considering Samsung already has both Bixby and Gemini options on board.

Final thoughts

As we've seen, AI assistants are becoming more competitive (and more useful), which we can only surmise means more integrations like this are ahead. Whether within smartphones, wearables, or even our cars, it's clear AI is making its way into our everyday lives.

If Motorola’s launch goes through, it could signal the start of a new wave of smartphones that integrate with AI beyond the biggest or most popular names.