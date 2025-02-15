Perplexity AI's Deep Research feature is available now — here's how to try it for free

Following ChatGPT and Google Gemini deep research advancements, Perplexity AI has unveiled its latest feature, "Deep Research," designed to give users the tools they need to do extensive research in just minutes, providing comprehensive answers to their complex queries.

Deep Research is particularly adept at handling expert-level queries across various domains, including finance, marketing, and product research. It has demonstrated strong performance on industry benchmarks, such as scoring 21.1% on "Humanity’s Last Exam," outperforming several other models.



The extensive research feature operates by leveraging advanced AI algorithms to sift through vast amounts of data, delivering detailed responses that would traditionally require hours of manual research.

The introduction of Deep Research comes at a pivotal time for Perplexity AI. Founded in 2022 by former OpenAI researcher Aravind Srinivas, the company has rapidly ascended in the tech industry, attracting significant investments from notable figures such as Jeff Bezos and tech giant Nvidia. As of December 2024, Perplexity secured a $500 million funding round, elevating its valuation to $9 billion. Recently, Perplexity put in a bid to partner with TikTok U.S.

How to use Perplexity AI's Deep Research feature

(Image credit: Perplexity AI)

Deep Research is currently accessible to all users. Those with free accounts are allotted up to five queries per day, while Pro users benefit from an expanded limit of 500 queries daily. Initially only available on the web, Perplexity AI plans to extend this feature to iOS, Android, and Mac platforms.

To utilize Deep Research, users should go to the Perplexity AI website and select "Deep Research" from the mode options in the search box before submitting their query. This streamlined process enables users to generate in-depth research reports on any topic efficiently.

Rapid growth amid challenges

Introducing Deep Research on Perplexity.Deep Research lets you generate in-depth research reports on any topic.Available to everyone for free—up to 5 queries per day for non-subscribers and 500 queries per day for Pro users. pic.twitter.com/obovx7YEUFFebruary 14, 2025

Perplexity has seen rapid growth despite legal challenges from major media organizations alleging unauthorized use of copyrighted material. In October 2024, News Corp subsidiaries, including The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post, filed a lawsuit accusing Perplexity of "massive freeriding" on their content. The lawsuit claims that Perplexity's AI-driven search engine reproduces substantial portions of their articles without permission or compensation.

In response to these allegations, Perplexity AI has initiated efforts to collaborate with publishers. The company announced revenue-sharing agreements with media outlets such as Time and Fortune, aiming to compensate publishers when their content is cited in AI-generated answers. This move reflects a broader industry trend, as AI companies seek to balance technological advancement with respect for intellectual property rights.

Looking ahead

Despite these challenges, Perplexity AI continues to innovate. The company operates on a freemium model, offering both free and paid enterprise versions of its services. The free model utilizes the company's standalone language model based on GPT-3.5 with browsing capabilities, providing personalized search results with summarized information and inline citations. The paid "Pro" version offers additional features, including access to an API, the ability to search both internal files and web content, and the use of advanced language models such as GPT-4 and Claude 3.5 within the Perplexity site.

The launch of Deep Research underscores Perplexity AI's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and depth of information retrieval while maintaining their position as a leader in AI. By enabling users to obtain thorough answers rapidly, this feature has the potential to transform workflows across various industries. As the company navigates the complexities of innovation and intellectual property rights, it remains at the forefront of the evolving landscape of AI-powered search technologies.