ChatGPT could soon work with Slack and Google Drive to make office life a bit easier

News
By published

Meet 'ChatGPT Connectors'

Slack
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you've ever wanted to leave your professional life in the hands of an AI that can message your boss on your behalf, then OpenAI wants to help you out

According to a report from TechCrunch, an internal document suggests the company will soon start testing a feature called "ChatGPT Connectors" for enterprise customers to hook the popular chatbot into services including Google Drive and Slack.

Prepare for ChatGPT Connectors

According to the document, Google Drive and Slack mark the start of the process, with OpenAI planning to roll out more Connectors in future, notably for Microsoft SharePoint and Box.

“This will allow employees using ChatGPT to easily make use of internal information similar to how they can use world knowledge via web search,” the document, reportedly seen by TechCrunch, explains. It will apparently help ChatGPT compete with services like Glean which offer enterprise search platforms.

Users will therefore be able to find key files in Drive or important messages in Slack with a powerful search function, but the document suggests permissions are "fully respected" — so don't expect to see documents you're not supposed to.

Users will therefore be able to find key files in Drive or important messages in Slack with a powerful search function, but the document suggests permissions are "fully respected".

“Additional related information which [sic] the model did not directly make use of is accessible by clicking on the sources button at the bottom of each response,” the document reportedly says.

“When appropriate, the model will directly respond with a list of relevant results."

There are limitations, too. Some document types in Google Drive, including Google Slides, PowerPoint, and even plain text, are simply not supported, while Sheets and Excel files can be read but not analysed.

On Slack, DMs and group messages can't be retrieved, seemingly meaning it's primarily focused on channels.

A phone with the ChatGPT logo and a laptop with the OpenAI logo

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Connectors are powered by GPT-4o, and leverages an encrypted connection, which is especially important when it's handling requests for sensitive company data.

They'll reportedly be beta tested by select ChatGPT Team subscribers, which will give access to everyone in that Team workspace.

More from Tom's Guide

TOPICS
Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributing writer

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
ChatGPT logo on MacBook Pro M4
OpenAI now integrates with Notes, Quip, and Notion — here’s what’s new
ChatGPT logo on a smartphone screen being held outside
ChatGPT just got OpenAI's most powerful upgrade yet — meet 'Deep Research'
OpenAI logo
5 tips to get the most out of ChatGPT from someone who uses it every day
OpenAI logo
OpenAI ChatGPT-4.5 is here and it's the most human-like chatbot yet — here's how to try it
ChatGPT logo on a smartphone screen being held outside
OpenAI announces ChatGPT Tasks for automating future actions — here's how to try it
ChatGPT
ChatGPT Tasks turns the AI chatbot into a productivity platform — 3 tips to get more out of it
Latest in AI
Slack
ChatGPT could soon work with Slack and Google Drive to make office life a bit easier
Gemini and ChatGPT logos on a phone
Forget ChatGPT Canvas — I just tried Gemini Canvas and I'm floored by the difference
Gemini screenshot image
Gemini just became the ultimate collaborator — everything you need to know about this huge new upgrade
Glok vs. Claude logo for AI madness
I tested Grok vs. Claude with 5 prompts to crown a winner
Google Assistant logo on a smartphone screen
Google Assistant is losing features to make way for Gemini — here's what's just been axed
ChatGPT app on iPhone
I didn't think I'd have any use for ChatGPT Deep Research — 7 ways it's improved my daily life
Latest in News
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
More about ai
Glok vs. Claude logo for AI madness

I tested Grok vs. Claude with 5 prompts to crown a winner
Gemini and ChatGPT logos on a phone

Forget ChatGPT Canvas — I just tried Gemini Canvas and I'm floored by the difference
Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands crosses the finish line on his bike ahead of the Milan-San Remo 2024 race.

Milano-Sanremo live streams: How to watch the first cycling monument of 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
Twister: Caught in the Storm - Production Still Image
Netflix’s latest disaster documentary captures one of the most dangerous tornadoes — and you can stream it now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Apple HomePod 2
Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' is still coming in 2025, analyst claims
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
CMF Buds Pro 2 against blue background.
Nothing's latest low-cost earbuds appear imminent — but set to lack a crucial feature
Kimberley Sustad, Eric McCormack in Travelers
5 shows about time travel on Netflix to stream right now