I didn't think I'd have any use for ChatGPT Deep Research — 7 ways it's improved my daily life

It's not just for scholars and scientists

When ChatGPT Deep Research first launched, I knew it would be a great tool, but I just couldn’t see myself using it. Boy, was I wrong.

I tried ChatGPT Deep Research and haven’t stopped using it. I’ve done deep dives on my family history and learned plenty of trivia about my favorite snack foods.

Out of all the deep research AI tools I’ve tried, including Grok and Gemini, ChatGPT Deep Research is my favorite because it is faster, the response is cleaner and better structured, and overall, the results consistently blow me away.

Here are seven ways I use ChatGPT Deep Research and why I won’t be giving up this ChatGPT feature anytime soon.

1. Understanding the ingredients in my food

After watching a Reel about Chick-Fil-A sandwiches having 55 ingredients in them, it startled me into action. I had to know what all the ingredients were, where they came from, and whether or not I wanted to put them in my body.

I knew I probably shouldn’t just take the word of some influencer on Instagram, so I used ChatGPT to dive in before digging in.

screenshot of ChatGPT Deep Research

(Image credit: Future)

While the chatbot should never take the place of a nutritionist, it does include a variety of nutritional studies and analyses within the research that seems comparable.

2. Skin care awareness

Woman looking at her face in the mirror

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of social media, the skin care trend at the moment is smearing on beef tallow. I’ll admit, I tried it. I have also tried snail serum.

I couldn’t help but wonder if the beef fat or snail secretions were worth the money or even better than the moisturizer I’ve been using regularly.

Using ChatGPT Deep Research, I learned about various skin care ingredients and what they do, including Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Retinol and others I never knew existed.

Doing deep research on this topic made me realize that while these trends did have some value, they weren’t as good as my typical skin care routine.

3. Knowing more about my car

ChatGPT Deep Research screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Whenever a service light would go on in my car, I’d immediately panic and text my husband. Not anymore.

Since entering the make and model of my car into ChatGPT Deep Research, I’ve learned so much such as why certain parts are more likely to break and which ones are harder to find. I've discovered ways to avoid issues and troubleshooting common problems.

Although I’m not a mechanic — and ChatGPT couldn’t take the place of one — I do feel more confident knowing what’s going on with my car.

Next time my car is serviced, I know I’ll be more informed and less likely to get pulled in to a “problem” that may or may not exist.

4.  Researching microplastics

Plastic bottles in a cardboard box

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

After hearing “microplastics are everywhere,” it seems that is all I can think about every time I drink tap water or eat seafood. I questioned my decision to do deep research on this topic because I didn’t want to worry more, but ChatGPT Deep Research gave me what I needed to feel informed rather than paranoid.

Did you know there that scientists estimate there are about 171 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean? I didn't, but I learned that fact and how scientists are working to avoid adding more while cleaning up what is currently contaminating our air and oceans.

I think that’s what I like best about the deep research feature. It’s a great way to learn about really anything that might feel “ick” or uncertain. The number of websites and sources the chatbot analyzes means almost no stone goes unturned.

Also, despite going through dozens of sites, the information is presented in a way that it is not overwhelming but helpful.

5. Background for my novels

Someone writing in a journal

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

From historical fiction to present-day Paris, using ChatGPT Deep Research has enhanced my writing — immersing myself into the setting so I have a true knowledge of everything the five senses can experience, for example.

Even if I spent a month in Paris or binged Emily in Paris, there’s no way that I could fully embrace all things Parisian if I didn’t have a little assistance from ChatGPT.

It’s been the perfect assistant to get expert-level specificity on everything from setting to dialogue. I don’t know how I ever crafted scenes without it.

6. Parenting solutions

ChatGPT screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

I have three kids aged 10, 8, and 4. They are constantly arguing, each needing attention in different ways. It’s exhausting as a parent.

It seems like no parenting style is working, and hearing “It’s just their ages” from friends and family wasn’t doing it for me. I needed answers.

Yes, I’ve gone to their pediatrician, but I figured ChatGPT Deep Research could give me some insights that might be helpful. I was right.

I learned so much about why children fight and what parenting styles I can try to help the engage with each other differently. ChatGPT even offered ways to take care of myself so I'm the best parent I can be.

7. It’s leveled up my landscaping

Green painted garden shed with curtains

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our house is on an acre, and it often feels like everywhere I look, the grass is a different texture or shade. Instead of just wondering what’s going on or hiring a landscaper to get a pricey understanding, I turned to ChatGPT Deep Research.

I asked the chatbot to help me understand the grass, trees, flowers, bushes, and gardens. As a bonus, I even researched the types of plants that keep mosquitoes away and attract butterflies.

I learned how to better care for the property to keep it looking great. Best of all, I didn’t have to pay a landscaper to gain that knowledge.

Final thoughts

While ChatGPT Deep Research cannot fully take the place of a professional, it does provide professional-level information that benefit users in a number of ways.

Unlike a web search that only touches the surface, ChatGPT Deep Research answers the “why,” the “what” and the “how” in ways I wouldn’t have time to research on my own. I get the answers, the bullet points, and a full report to read at my leisure. The information is almost always too detailed — much more than I need or will ever have time to read. But it’s always been helpful.

By answering the chatbot’s few questions after my original prompt, I can help the chatbot hone in on the research to get the most accurate response. Users need to take the time to answer those questions; otherwise the results may not be as accurate.

I’ve used ChatGPT Deep Research with questions on my taxes, carpenter ants in the kitchen, helping my cats get along, and so much more. Using ChatGPT Deep Research is definitely not just for scholars and scientists — it's certainly worth a try for anyone.

