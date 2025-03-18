Gemini just became the ultimate collaborator — everything you need to know about this huge new upgrade

Your AI collab partner is here

Google’s Gemini is getting another big upgrade, this time with a focus on collaboration, coding and content creation.

Starting today, Gemini users will get access to Canvas, an interactive workspace for refining documents and code, and Audio Overview, a feature that transforms everything from single files to Deep Research reports into podcast-style discussions.

Here’s a closer look at what these updates bring to the table.

Canvas for real-time editing and coding

Gemini Canvas screenshot

(Image credit: Gemini)

Gemini Canvas is an interactive tool designed to streamline writing and coding. This tool allows users to draft, refine, and edit documents or code in real time.

With this feature, Gemini essentially becomes an AI-powered collaborator to help bring stories and projects to life.

What you can do with Canvas

Gemini Canvas screenshot

(Image credit: Gemini)

Instant drafts & edits. Whether you’re writing a blog post, speech, or business report, Canvas allows you to quickly generate a high-quality first draft and make instant refinements with Gemini’s suggestions.

Custom formatting & tone adjustments. Need to make a paragraph more concise, professional, or informal? Simply highlight it and tweak the tone or length as needed.

Seamless export to Google Docs. Once you're happy with your content, export it with one click to Google Docs for further collaboration or sharing.

Coding in Canvas. Canvas is also a powerful tool for developers. The feature simplifies coding tasks such as:

Code generation and debugging. Whether you’re creating a Python script, web app, or game, Gemini assists by generating and troubleshooting code within Canvas.

Live previews for web apps. If you’re working with HTML or React, you can now preview your designs right within Gemini. For instance, you can build an email subscription form, tweak its elements, and instantly see how it looks.

Iterative collaboration. Need to modify input fields, buttons, or functionality? Make changes on the fly with Gemini’s interactive suggestions.

Audio Overview for audible learning

Audio Overview screenshot

(Image credit: Gemini)

For those who prefer to absorb information by listening rather than reading, meet Audio Overview. This feature turns your uploaded documents, slides, and research reports into engaging AI-generated conversations.

Similar to the Audio Overview feature in NotebookLM, this feature is available on the Gemini app and on the web platform.

How It Works

AI hosts. Gemini creates a podcast-style discussion between two AI voices that summarize your documents, highlight key insights, and engage in back-and-forth analysis.

Enhanced learning & productivity. Whether you need to digest class notes, research papers, or lengthy email threads, Audio Overview helps break down complex information into digestible conversations.

On-the-go accessibility. Listen via the Gemini mobile app or web and download audio files for offline playback.

Gemini’s expanding role as an AI collaborator

These new tools mark a significant step forward for Google’s AI ecosystem, positioning Gemini as a productivity partner and useful collaborator.

Whether writing, coding, or absorbing information, Gemini now offers more ways to assist in real-time.

Canvas and Audio Overvew are rolling out globally today for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers in all languages where Gemini Apps are available.

