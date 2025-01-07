I've been walking 5K every day to boost my metabolism and build mental stamina — here's why I don't count steps

Walking is a free and accessible way to increase your step count, spend time outdoors, get into nature and improve various components of fitness. So why is it then, that so many of us struggle to clock up the daily steps?

The simple answer — we’re busy, and we happen to be right in the middle of winter as we start the new year, which means walking outdoors might feel less inviting than, say, walking on one of the best treadmills for home workouts.

Regardless, I’ve made it my mission to walk outdoors at least 5km every day for the last few months, made easier by the demands of owning a hyperactive four-year-old dog named Daisy.

Whether or not you have a dog in tow, read on to find out why I’ve been doing it, the benefits for the body and mind, and how you can, too.

How long is a 5K to walk?

5km equates to 3.1 miles, and unless you’re into hiking or power walking, a 5K walk will take roughly 45 to 60 minutes, depending on your speed and fitness levels.

I usually run a 5K in around 25 minutes, so it has been a welcome relief to slow things down and take my time without glancing at the splits on my Apple Watch Series 9.

Sometimes, I walk while listening to a podcast, and other times, I incorporate mindful walks, with or without sound. Regardless of what I do when I walk, there’s always one thing I don’t do — count my steps.

Here’s how my walking routine has helped my health.

I focus less on the outcome and more on the moment

We hear mindfulness gurus spouting about “living in the present moment” a lot, but the reality is much harder.

That said, without a particular fitness-focused goal in mind during a walk (although goals are always useful), I’m more able to stay in the moment without clock-watching or step counting. It's a welcome relief, given that my job in the fitness industry means I'm constantly living, breathing and speaking workouts.

I feel calmer

(Image credit: Getty/ Oscar Wong)

Personally, I love nothing more than walking in the rain, so come rain or shine, I’ve been ticking off daily walks and making it a non-negotiable part of my routine. It’s helped me build mental stamina by spending more time in nature.

Did you know that some research has shown time spent in nature can boost creativity and improve mood and wellbeing? Even with a stressful day ahead or behind me, taking an hour out of the day for a walk has improved short-term mental fortitude, even if it’s temporary.

A few years back, I was diagnosed with combined ADHD, and life on the neurodivergent scale can be chaotic, mentally and physically. Whenever I feel like I’m approaching burnout, a walk can really help settle feelings of overwhelm or anxiety, and I've found it incredibly calming for my nervous system.

It’s a form of meditation for me

Meditation comes in all forms, and walking meditation is a fantastic way to access it if the concept feels alien to you. I can’t keep still long enough to settle into a “traditional” meditation, so walking is my favorite way to do it.

Mindful walking — like this walking meditation — can help you dial into what you can see, smell and hear, just like any other form of meditation can.

I didn’t count steps — here’s why

Closing your Apple rings, or any fitness tracker equivalent, is a motivator for sure, and has its uses. However, ever felt the pressure to quantify all the movement you do? Me too. That’s why I love the Oura Ring feature called Rest Mode, allowing you to focus on recovery and switch off certain aspects of data when you're feeling overwhelmed.

Forget 10,000 steps — it isn’t the magic number we should all be aiming for, according to newer research (shock, the number actually came from a clever marketing campaign), so you can benefit from cumulative movement throughout the day instead. And even 7,000 steps pack benefits.

Cumulative energy expenditure, outside of “dedicated” exercise, eating and sleeping, sits under the term NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis) — it’s a great way to burn calories by switching up your daily routine. This means you can boost your metabolism and keep it ticking along nicely just by standing and walking more!

Stamping a number on your walk can take away from the enjoyment of it, so instead, when you can, try to focus on how the walk itself makes you feel, plus adding more movement to your day in general.

I’ve found this helps me enjoy movement more and allows me to switch off, but I can still wear my watch when I choose to, and know my data will sync in the background if I decide I want to check it at the end of the day.