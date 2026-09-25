Former Navy SEAL, DJ Shipley, uses this 4-move ab workout to build core strength and stability at 41

Ever wondered how a Navy SEAL stays in shape? We’ve got you. Below, former Navy SEAL DJ Shipley shares the four exercises he uses to build core strength and stability, without doing a single sit-up or crunch. Grab a set of heavy dumbbells and read on to find out more.

As a reminder, if you’re a complete beginner, you’re pregnant or postpartum, or you’re recovering from a specific injury, this might not be the best workout for you and your body. Always seek personalized advice from a qualified professional if you are unsure.

What is the workout?

The workout was shared on trainer Vernon Griffith’s Instagram and shows DJ Shipley doing four different exercises to target the core and lower back. All you’ll need for the exercise is one heavy dumbbell — remember, the right weight should feel challenging, but not impossible by the final few reps. If at any time you feel the weight is compromising your form, it’s too heavy.

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Here are the exercises:

Half-kneeling dumbbell dig and chops

Half-kneeling dumbbell lateral tilts

QL-focused hip drops

Suitcase carries

Griffith doesn’t suggest reps for each exercise, but we’d recommend starting with 10 reps on each side, and repeating the circuit two to three times through to build a longer ab and lower back workout.

What are the benefits?

All of the exercises above work on building rotational core strength and hip stability, as well as strengthening the muscles in the lower back. Unlike traditional core exercises, like crunches and sit-ups, this routine trains your core, hips and lower back to stabilize the spine under uneven or dynamic loads.

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You’ll be working the deep stabilizer muscles, including the Quadratus Lumborum (QL), which is a deep muscle that runs from your pelvis to your lower ribs, the oblique muscles, and the gluteus medius.

During the first two exercises, the half-kneeling position locks your pelvis in place, preventing you from using any momentum from your legs to swing the dumbbell. Instead, your obliques will be doing all the work lifting the dumbbell in the diagonal line.

The hip drops work the QL, which often becomes tight, overworked, or weak if you spend a lot of time sitting down. This exercise strengthens the QL through its full range of motion, reducing lower back stiffness.

Finally, the suitcase carries help build the real-world functional fitness in the core needed to carry a heavy suitcase, bag of groceries, or child on one hip. By carrying the dumbbell on one side, you’re forcing the core muscles on the opposite side to contract to prevent your torso from tilting.

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