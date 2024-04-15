We may be one step closer to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 thanks to this interesting detail

A new leak has all but confirmed the anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 this July, thanks to an interesting yet minor detail.

According to SamMobile, a new Samsung wearable with the product code SM-L305U has been registered on the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) database. All Bluetooth devices must appear on the database before public release.

The product code is speculated to relate to the US version of the wearable, specifically the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 with LTE. According to the database, the certification document says the device features Bluetooth 5.3 with LE capability — the same Bluetooth version used in the Galaxy Watch 6.

While the certification doesn't tell us much about the next iteration of the watch, it does indicate that its launch is likely to be imminent. Rumor has it that Samsung is due to hold another Unpacked event in July this year, with plans to announce the new flagship wearable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Like the previous models, we anticipate that the newest iteration (along with its accompanying variants) will be announced in July and available for purchase in August 2024.

New specs for Galaxy Watch 7

(Image credit: Samsung)

Several rumors have circulated recently regarding potential specs for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7. One of the most notable whispers speculates that the new smartwatch will boast an enhanced battery life. Another recent rumor proposed that the company is considering a radical redesign, with the possibility of changing to a square display being "enthusiastically" considered.

Rumors also suggest a powerful new processor upgrade, which means the new watch could have vastly improved speed and stamina. For US users, there are mentions of sleep apnea detection being added to the device.

We're not sure whether any of these significant improvements will come to life in Samsung's newest wearable, but if any appear true, it could call upon an early upgrade for Galaxy Watch aficionados. With a possible new design, substantially better performance and more robust battery life, the Galaxy Watch 7 could be a serious improvement compared to earlier models.