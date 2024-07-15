How to download watchOS 11 public beta

The watchOS 11 public beta is here, meaning you have an optional Apple Watch software update if you'd like to test out all the new features on your smartwatch. As long as you have an Apple Watch that meets the watchOS 11 compatibility requirements, you can install the watchOS 11 public beta on now.

watchOS 11 offers owners of the Apple Watch Series 6 to Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 a new vitals app, training load insights, the option to pause your activity rings, a better Smart Stack experience and more.

Users will also benefit from a redesigned Photos watch face, improved pregnancy tracking and more ways to enjoy Double Tap in third-party apps if they have one of the latest-generation Apple Watch devices.

With all these features lined up, it's no wonder you're ready to get started with the watchOS 11 public beta. But before you press ahead, consider backing up your watch to your Apple Watch. Your Apple Watch will also need to be connected to Wi-Fi, connected to the charger and charged to at least 50%.

You'll also need to be in possession of an iPhone running the iOS 18 public beta in order to use the watchOS 11 public beta. Check out our guide on how to download the iOS 18 public beta if you don't have it installed on a smartphone already — this guide takes you through the steps to sign up for and install the public beta profiles to your account.

One last note: the public betas are not the final version of watchOS 11 that will release shortly after the Apple September event, alongside the Apple Watch 10. Keep in mind that there might be some bugs in your experience, which Apple uses the beta software to seek out and patch.

Here's how to download the watchOS 11 public beta right now on your Apple Watch.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to download watchOS 11 public beta

1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone.

2. Click General.

3. Click Software Update.

5. Click Install. You might be prompted to enter your passcode. Enter it.

6. Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Your Apple Watch will restart, this time running watchOS 11.

watchOS 11 public beta: Features to try now