How to download watchOS 11 public beta
You can download watchOS 11 public beta for Apple Watch now
The watchOS 11 public beta is here, meaning you have an optional Apple Watch software update if you'd like to test out all the new features on your smartwatch. As long as you have an Apple Watch that meets the watchOS 11 compatibility requirements, you can install the watchOS 11 public beta on now.
watchOS 11 offers owners of the Apple Watch Series 6 to Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 a new vitals app, training load insights, the option to pause your activity rings, a better Smart Stack experience and more.
Users will also benefit from a redesigned Photos watch face, improved pregnancy tracking and more ways to enjoy Double Tap in third-party apps if they have one of the latest-generation Apple Watch devices.
With all these features lined up, it's no wonder you're ready to get started with the watchOS 11 public beta. But before you press ahead, consider backing up your watch to your Apple Watch. Your Apple Watch will also need to be connected to Wi-Fi, connected to the charger and charged to at least 50%.
You'll also need to be in possession of an iPhone running the iOS 18 public beta in order to use the watchOS 11 public beta. Check out our guide on how to download the iOS 18 public beta if you don't have it installed on a smartphone already — this guide takes you through the steps to sign up for and install the public beta profiles to your account.
One last note: the public betas are not the final version of watchOS 11 that will release shortly after the Apple September event, alongside the Apple Watch 10. Keep in mind that there might be some bugs in your experience, which Apple uses the beta software to seek out and patch.
Here's how to download the watchOS 11 public beta right now on your Apple Watch.
1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone.
2. Click General.
3. Click Software Update.
5. Click Install. You might be prompted to enter your passcode. Enter it.
6. Agree to the Terms and Conditions.
Your Apple Watch will restart, this time running watchOS 11.
watchOS 11 public beta: Features to try now
- Training Load: An insightful way to measure how your workout intensity is affecting your body over time. A new algorithm translates sensor data into effort ratings that are then used to calculate your training progress, revealing whether you’re ready to take things to the next level or need to take it easier.
- Take a rest day from your rings: Not only can you customize the summary tab in the fitness app to see the information that’s most relevant to you, but you can now (finally!!!) take the day off from closing your rings without risking your awards progress. You can additionally adjust your Ring goals based on the day of the week.
- New Vitals app: The vitals app can show you your health metrics in a snapshot, complete with trends for the week. You’ll get notified if you’re health has changed and you should pay attention, which should help you get better context when it comes to overall well-being.
- Improved pregnancy tracking: When users log a pregnancy, the Cycle Tracking app on Apple Watch will show their gestational age and allow them to log pregnancy-related symptoms.
- Smart Stack gets smarter: New widgets get added to Smart Stack more intuitively, such as translation when you’re in a new country or a weather forecast when rain is on the way. Live Activities will now be supported in the Smart Stack for apps like Uber.
- More ways to Check In: Check In also now works on Apple Watch, with the ability to monitor your check in your Smart Stack. You can now set a Check In from the workout app, too.
- Translation app: An Apple Watch version of the Translation app will let users more easily access translations for 20 different supported languages on their wrists.
- Tap to Cash: Also featured in iOS 18, Tap to Cash lets users send and receive Apple Cash by simply holding their Apple Watch near another Apple Watch or iPhone.
- Double Tap API: App developers will be able to leverage Double Tap, available on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.
- Redesigned Photos watch face: In the new Photos watch face, machine learning curates the best photos in your library that would be good for your watch face, and frames the clock around your image.
