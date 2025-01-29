Garmin Enduro 3 crashes to lowest ever price on Amazon — it's better value than the Fenix 8
The Garmin Enduro 3 is one of the newer models in Garmin’s range, having only been launched in August 2024, so to see it reduced on Amazon already is a welcome surprise.
You can get the Garmin Enduro 3 for $851 on Amazon right now, which is only a 5% saving, but a significant reduction on such a new — and expensive — watch. It’s one of the best sports watches you can get and offers better value than the Garmin Fenix 8 by virtue of having all of Garmin’s key sports features at a lower price.
The Garmin Enduro 3 is one of the top watches in Garmin’s range, and one of its newest, so even though this discount isn’t huge it’s worth considering as it's the first deal I’ve seen on the watch. The Enduro 3 offers epic battery life for long adventures, with a rugged but lightweight design that’s packed with Garmin’s best sports and navigation features.
The Garmin Enduro 3 impressed me greatly during testing thanks to its long battery life and impressive array of features, which include all the top Garmin sports tracking and navigation tools you can get.
Compared with the Fenix 8, which I do rate as the best Garmin watch overall, you miss out on the AMOLED screen plus the mic and speaker and diveproof design of the Fenix. However, for many people those won’t be big losses, and the memory-in-pixel display and solar panels on the Enduro 3 are key to its long battery life.
For a large watch with a durable titanium bezel, the Enduro 3 is also quite lightweight, especially as it comes packaged with a comfortable nylon strap. It has offline maps an a built-in flashlight to keep you on track even when you’re out and about after dark, and even with heavy use it lasted me 17-19 days on a charge during testing.
Garmin is not having the best week, with a major problem causing many watches to reset when you try to start a GPS activity. Fortunately, this problem seems to be fixed — my watches are working correctly at least and Garmin’s status page says everything is back online — so you can pick up this deal on the Enduro 3 without worrying about this problem.
